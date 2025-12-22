All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in January 2026

2026 opens with a lot of interesting news coming out on Prime Video, in particular thanks to some eagerly awaited returns. In fact, we start with Gigolò per caso 2, which will introduce us to Sex Guru Sabrina Ferilli, and then comes Beast Games 2 and, ten years after the first season, The Night Manager 2. It will then be time for two new titles such as the film Bad Boy and Me and the British series Steal – La Rapina, while at the end of the month another return with season 2 of Red Carpet Vip al Tappeto and finally the action comedy Fratelli Demolitori. But also take a look at the other upcoming titles, and also among those expiring, because in addition to masterpieces such as the Back to the Future trilogy, we note, surprisingly, the recent prequel-spinoff series The Terminal List: Black Wolf. Take note and enjoy your viewing!

Accidental Gigolo 2 – The sex guru (Italian comedy TV series) – release date 2 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

In this second season, father and son are faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comical implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Sabrina Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men. His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (Christian De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Pietro Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Ambra Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

Beast Games 2 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 7th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, more ambitious and more challenging than ever. MrBeast has brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the brightest minds in the world. The players of “Strength vs. Intelligence” will compete for a staggering prize pool of 5,000,000 dollars and, as they face each other in an extreme battle between brains and biceps, alliances will form and relationships based on trust will break down. Each challenge will push the strength, intelligence and strategies of each of them to the limit. What wouldn’t you be willing to do for $5,000,000?

The Night Manager 2 (UK thriller TV series) – streaming from 11 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

Bad Boy and Me (US romance film) – out January 16th

Based on the most read novel ever on Wattpad, Dallas Bryan is a determined cheerleader, aiming to get a dance scholarship to CalArts. Drayton Lahey is the rebellious quarterback, coming from a legendary football family, and he’s everything Dallas shouldn’t want; at least, that’s what she keeps telling herself. But when Dallas and Dray find themselves close together, sparks fly in every direction. The more she tries to convince herself that she doesn’t need him, the more she understands that maybe the time has come to stop thinking about what she needs and move towards what she really wants. This fun, youthful love story has surpassed 31 million reads on the platform and is Wattpad Books’ second best-selling paperback.

Steal – The Heist (UK thriller TV series) – release date 21 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

Steal is an adrenaline-filled contemporary thriller about the heist of the century, starring Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary employee who finds herself catapulted into the center of the action. A typical working day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is turned upside down when a violent gang of thieves breaks into the offices and forces Zara and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to do their bidding. But who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions and why? Chief Inspector Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but having recently relapsed into his gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems at bay as he investigates the secret plans and conflicting interests behind this far-reaching crime.

Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet 2 (game show Italy) – released on January 23rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 4 binge episodes.

The game show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi is back with the irreverent voices and relentless commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci). Five exceptional divas will compete on the red carpet, set up this time in a water park: Federica Nargi, Alba Parietti, Pamela Prati, Giulia Salemi, Flavia Vento. With them, three teams of bodyguards: the Autogol, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Cardinali, Alessandro Ciacci, Gianluca Fubelli aka Scintilla, Antonio Ornano, Giulia Vecchio. Three fierce teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

Demolition Brothers (US action comedy film) – streaming from January 28th

Two half-brothers who haven’t spoken to each other in years, Johnny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they try to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, uncovering a conspiracy that could destroy their family. Together, they are ready to demolish anything that gets in their way.

Other films coming out on Prime in January 2026: first and second viewings

Sigue mi voz – release date January 2nd

White Raid: Blizzard Strike – release date January 5th

Fast Charlie – release date January 14th

I Know What You Did – release date January 16th

Preparation for the Next Life – release date January 19th

Bring Her Back: Come Back to Me – release date January 30th

More films coming out in January 2026: older titles

10 Days Without Mom – release date January 1st

Let’s Go To Hell – release date January 1st

Welcome to the South – release date January 1st

Welcome to the North – release date January 1st

I fall from the clouds – release date January 1st

What a Beautiful Day – release date January 1st

Tolo Tolo – release date January 1st

Cosmos on the Dresser – release date January 1st

The Rich Man, the Pauper and the Butler – release date January 1st

Escape from Reuma Park – release date January 1st

Daylight Saving Time – release date January 1st

Santocielo – release date January 1st

Back to the Future – release date January 1st

Back to the Future – Part II – release date January 1st

Back to the Future – Part III – release date January 1st

Oh mama! Here we go again – release date January 1st

Pets – The Life of Pets – release date January 1st

Pets 2: Pet Life – release date January 1st

One Shot One Kill – Sure Shot – release date January 1st

Sniper 2 – Suicide Mission – release date January 1st

Sniper 3 – Return to Vietnam – release date January 1st

Greenland – release date January 1st

Bullet Train – release date January 2nd

A four-legged journey – release date January 3rd

Erin Brockovich – Strong as the Truth – release date January 9th

An Education – release date January 10th

A Few Good Men – release date January 13th

Marie Antoinette – release date January 14th

The Legend of Zorro – release date January 22nd

The Mask of Zorro – release date January 22nd

21 – release date January 24

More TV series coming in January on Prime Video

The Nanny season 1 – release date January 1st

The Blacklist season 5 – release date January 7

The Tudors seasons 1-4 – release date January 21st

Films expiring in January on Prime Video

We need to stay close – expiration date January 9th

I hate you, actually no, I love you! – expiry date 12 January

Blink Twice – expiration date January 20th

TV series expiring in January 2026 on Prime Video

The Terminal List: Black Wolf season 1 – expiration date January 1st

The Chosen seasons 1-4 – expiration date January 14th