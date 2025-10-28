All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in November 2025

November, cover time, sofa and films and TV series in streaming. And if you are a Prime Video subscriber, this is where you will find all the new releases (and expiring content) for the month of November 2025.

After the thrillers Divorce in Black and The Duplicity, Tyler Perry tries his hand at a romantic comedy like Finding Joy, arriving at the beginning of the month, just before the long-awaited finale of The Traitors Italia. Then comes the long-awaited season of Maxton Hall, followed by the superhero series for kids BAT-FAM and the action comedy film Playdate, in which we will see Reacher’s Alan Ritchson again. For thrill-seekers there will be Malice with the legendary David Duchovny, while for D&D orphans of The Legend of Vox Machina comes the sequel The Mighty Nine. And we arrive at the end of the month with the already acclaimed thriller film Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun and, decidedly changing genre, with the Christmas comedy Christmas Without a Santa. And then take a look at all the other titles coming out in the coming weeks, as well as the expiring content, among which we highlight the seven seasons of the unforgettable (at least for us) The 100. The choice is yours, as always.

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry (Original USA film, romantic comedy genre) – release date: November 5

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talent is continually questioned by her boss. In addition to her career, Joy is also unlucky in love. Encouraged by her faithful friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy decides to follow the man she loves, Colton (Aaron O’Connell), to Colorado, trusting in the magic of the Christmas holidays. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm prevent her from reaching her destination. At her worst, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that will forever change her beliefs about life and love.

The Traitors Italia final episodes (Original Italia reality show) – episodes 5 and 6 released on November 6th

A psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a psychological game that requires constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with the Trentino Film Commission.

Maxton Hall – The world between us season 2 (Original German TV series, genre: young adult drama) – new season release date: 7 November

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, the first 3 available from Friday 7 November, and the following ones available one every week until 28 November

Those who fly high can also fall very low… After the night spent with James in Oxford and her greatest aspiration finally within reach, for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) everything seems to be going perfectly. But an unexpected event changes everything in James’s (Damian Hardung) family and it will be the latter who brings her back to harsh reality. Ruby is shocked. She has never had such strong feelings for someone, nor has she ever been hurt so deeply. She would like her old life back, the one where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elite world of her classmates. But, at the same time, she can’t forget James, especially because he is doing everything he can to win her back.

BAT-FAM (Original USA animated TV series, genre: family) – streaming from November 10th

Number of episodes and release method: 10 binge episodes.

BAT-FAM follows the adventures of Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne – who has now taken on the role of “Little Batman” – as they welcome some new residents to Wayne Manor. Also joining the family are Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited niece; Claire, a recently redeemed supervillain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s beloved “Pap Pap” who is also Batman’s historical enemy; and Man-Bat, who goes to live in the steeple of Wayne Manor. Ah! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This tight-knit family of outcasts will face the fun and frustrations that come with everyday life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

Playdate (Original USA film, action comedy genre) – release date: November 12th

When Brian (Kevin James), a recently out-of-work accountant, agrees to set up a meeting with Jeff (Alan Ritchson), a charismatic stay-at-home dad, and their children, he expects a quiet afternoon of chatting and playing football. Instead, he finds himself in a frantic fight for survival, pursued by a ruthless band of mercenaries. As Brian trudges through a series of ridiculous obstacles, his total lack of tactical skill stands in stark contrast to Jeff’s strangely prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Bastards in Uniforms, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides the life of a suburban dad with moments of high tension, transforming what should have been a normal afternoon into an absurd, action-packed adventure.

Malice (Original UK TV series, genre: thriller) – on Prime from 14 November

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes.

Jack Whitehall is the charming Adam Healey, who manages to infiltrate the brash and rich Tanner family with the role of babysitter, with the aim of destroying it. Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller filled with dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal revolves around one question: why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much? David Duchovny is Jamie Tanner, Carice van Houten plays Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife, while Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children.

The Mighty Nein (Original USA animated series for adults, fantasy genre) – out November 19th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from Wednesday 19 November, the following ones available one per week.

The Mighty Nein, a sequel to The Legend of Vox Machina set twenty years later, is the story of a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. When a powerful arcane relic known as “The Lighthouse” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the kingdom and prevent reality itself from falling apart.

Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun (Original USA film, action thriller genre) – comes out November 26th

After spending years in prison, Nate (Taron Egerton) has made dangerous enemies, including the powerful criminal gang he worked for inside the prison. Eager to start over, Nate cuts ties with his old comrades once released from prison, but they react by threatening his family. Soon he is forced to flee with his daughter Polly, a shy eleven-year-old girl who Nate barely knows. As the two try to avoid detection, it becomes clear that their enemies will give up on nothing. Nate will then have to teach Polly how to survive and will witness her transformation from a shy girl to a force to be reckoned with. And, in turn, as the bond with her daughter grows ever closer, she will learn what it means to love someone unconditionally.

Christmas Without Santa (Original Italian film, genre: comedy) – on Prime Video from 28 November

Christmas Without Santa is the new Christmas comedy starring Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann. When Santa Claus (Alessandro Gassmann), in the midst of an existential crisis, decides to take a holiday and suddenly disappears, his wife Margaret (Luisa Ranieri) – always ready to support (and tolerate) her husband Nicola – has nothing left to do but roll up their sleeves and save the most special day of the year. It won’t be an easy task, because the enterprising witch Sabrina (Caterina Murino), better known as the Befana, and Santa Lucia (Valentina Romani) are determined to steal the show from Santa Claus by becoming the protagonists of the holidays.

Other films coming out on Prime in November 2025: first and second viewings

Mothers’ Instinct – release date November 5th

Asphalt city – release date November 17th

The Bricklayer – release date November 18th

Bad Genius – release date November 22nd

Ambush – release date November 24th

Break – Ice Trap – release date November 25th

More films coming out in November 2025: older titles

A prince under the tree – release date November 1st

My thirtieth Christmas – release date November 1st

Me and Annie – release date November 1st

Christmas at first sight – release date November 1st

Christmas at Castle Hart – release date November 1st

The Christmas concert – release date November 1st

Fifty Shades of Grey – release date November 1st

Fifty Shades Freed – release date November 1st

Pregnant… or almost – release date November 1st

Mia and the White Lion – release date November 1st

Now You See Me 2 – release date November 1st

A fairytale New Year’s Eve – release date November 1st

Scarface – release date November 1st

Spaceballs – release date November 1st

Your last look – release date November 1st

Our history – release date November 1st

Wargames – War games – release date November 1st

Elf – An elf named Buddy – release date November 2nd

Dunes – release date November 5th

A witness for rent – release date November 5th

Point Breaks – release date November 15th

Billionaire Boys Club – release date November 19th

The Karate Kid – To win tomorrow – release date November 29th

Karate Kid II – The story continues… – release date November 29th

Karate Kid III – The Final Challenge – release date November 29th

Karate Kid 4 – release date November 29th

The Karate Kid – The legend continues – release date November 29th

More TV series coming in November on Prime Video

Two and a half men seasons 1-12 – release date November 5

The Blacklist season 3 – release date November 7

Ushio & Tora – release date November 8th

Hotel Portofino seasons 1-3 – release date November 16

Outlander seasons 5-6 – release date November 18

Films expiring in November on Prime Video

The talent of the bumblebee – expiry date November 17th

The usual idiots 3 – The return – expiry date November 24th

House of Gucci – expiry date November 30th

No Time to Die – expiry date November 30th

TV series expiring in November 2025 on Prime Video

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin seasons 1-2 – expiration date November 10th

The 100 seasons 1-7 – expiration date November 30th