All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in August 2025

In August 2025 the first video catalog does not rest at all: in the coming weeks the Amazon streaming platform is enriched, indeed, of several interesting news. It starts with Eddie Murphy’s new film, the armored of love, then it will be the turn of the South Korean series Butterfly and the second season of the animated comedy Sausage Party: Cibopolis. After mid -August, the sentimental film arrives the map that leads me to you, and the fourth and last season of upload and the prequel/spinoff the terminal list: Dark Wolf arrive. Finally, take a look at the other films and series coming in the coming weeks, and unfortunately also to the expiring content. Take note, good visions and happy holidays, for those who do them.

The armored of love (film Original USA, comedy/action genre) – release date 6 August

In the comedy Action the armored of love, what was to be a normal withdrawal of cash takes an unexpected turn when two very different security guards, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), fall into the ambush orchestrated by a group of ruthless criminals led by an astute strategist, Zoe (Keke Palmer), whose plane is well beyond theft of money. While chaos is unleashed around them, the improbable duo will have to be bargain between serious dangers, antipodes personality and a crooked day that continues to worsen.

Butterfly (South Korea TV series, thriller genre) – Exit date 13 August

Exit mode: 6 Binge episodes

Butterfly is a spy thriller series that explores complex family dynamics within the intrusive world of global espionage. The protagonist of the series is David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic and somewhat unpredictable ex -agent of the American secret services who lives in South Korea. David’s life suddenly shatters when the consequences of a wrong decision taken in the past return to torment him and finds himself hunted by Rebecca (Hardesty), a young agent, sociopathic and lethal, in charge of killing him from the left organization of Spying for which he works, CArba.

Sausage Party: Cibopolis 2 (US animated series, comedy genre) – Exit date 13 August

In the second season, exiled from home, Frank, Barry and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shiny utopia for food and humans. But under the lucid refrigerators and the cheerful smiles of the city there is a dark secret that threatens the entire society of sentient food.

The map that leads me to you (film Original USA, sentimental genre) – release date 20 August

The map that brings me to you tells the story of Heather (Cline), a young woman who leaves for an adventurous journey through Europe together with her best friends before returning to life she has planned perfectly. However, when Jack (APA) crosses, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, the immediate attraction between them will kick off an emotional journey that neither could have predicted. While the feeling between them becomes more and more profound, secret, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond and will change her life in ways that she would never have imagined. From the director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, close to you I am not afraid) this exciting adaptation of JP Monninger’s novel about love, fate and courage to choose his own way arrives.

Upload 4 (Original US series, science fiction/satire genre) – Exit date 25 August

Exit mode: 4 episodes all together

In this season finale in four parts, the sentient Ia quickly becomes evil, threatening to sweep away Lakeview (and the world!). Between greedy managers, still unresolved mysteries and broken hearts in VR and in real life, our characters will be testing as never before. The only way to overcome all this and save humanity from the cancellation will be to collaborate together one last time.

The Terminal List: Black Wolf (ORIGINAL TV SERIES USA, Action Gender) – Exit date 27 August

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the next available one every Wednesday until 24 September

Created by Jack Carr, author of the Bestsellers of the New York Times The Terminal List and the Creator and Showrunner of the first season of the series of the same name, David Digilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series focused on the character of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), in the period of transition from the special forces of the United States Navy (Navy Seal) in the world. special CIA operations. The series, of the spy thriller genre, explores the darkest side of the war and the human cost it involves. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will also see Chris Pratt resume his role as James Rece.

The other films coming out in August 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Subservience – release date 2 August

K9 – Anti -drug team – release date 4 August

Aim – release date 8 August

I and Lulù – Exit date 13 August

Sleeping Dogs – release date 15 August

Paddington in Peru – release date 24 August

Breathe – Exit date 30 August

The other films coming out on Prime Video in August 2025: the oldest titles

Blonde atomic – Exit date 1 August

La mummy (1999) – Exit date 1 August

The mummy – the return – Exit date 1 August

La mummy – The tomb of Emperor Dragone – Exit date 1 August

La mummy (2017) – Exit date 1 August

Savage Dog – The Wild – Exit date 1 August

tomb Raider – Exit date 1 August

I Corrotti – The Trust – Exit date 1 August

Sousage Party – Secret life of a sausage – release date 5 August

First Love – release date 20 August

The other TV series released on Prime Video in August 2025

Lego Ninjago Legends: Monstrosity Season 1 – Exit date 1 August

Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 3 – Exit date 1 August

LEGO Dreamzzz: Adventures in the world of dreams Season 3 – Exit date 1 August

LEGO: Justice League vs bizarre league Season 1 – Exit date 1 August

Wild republic – release date 10 August

Marta – The crime of wisdom Season 1 – Release date 12 August

The red pier – release date 24 August

Movies expiring on Prime Videos in August 2025

Settlers – Marzian Cologne – expiry date 9 August

Caracas – expiration date 10 August

The Gospel according to Clarence – expiration date 10 August

Madame Web – expiry date 13 August

Inter – Two stars on the heart – expiry date 21 August

TV series expiring on Prime Video in August 2025

Buffy the killing seasons 1-6 – expiration date 4 August

Gotham seasons 1-5 – expiration date 14 August