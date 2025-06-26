All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in July 2025

If to program the holidays also give a look at the films and TV series released on Prime Video, here is the list with all the content coming in the coming weeks on the Amazon streaming platform.

The most important novelty is undoubtedly the third and final season of the Summer in your eyes, but first eye to the film leader and the series (Bosch’s spinoff) Ballard. Then there will be the Docu-Serie Crime one night in the Aido: Blood at college, the dramatic film Marked Men and the thriller Shadow Force.

Not only that: after all, find the other films and other series released in July 2025 listed, and as always also the main titles expiring. Start taking note!

Heads of state on the run (original film, genre: comedy/action) – release date 2 July

In the comedy action of state of state on the run, the English prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and the US president Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not exactly friendly relationship, but indeed a real rivalry under everyone’s eyes that risks jeopardizing the “special relationship” among their countries. But when they become the goal of a powerful and ruthless foreign opponent – who proves more than at the height of the security forces of the two leaders – they will be forced to rely on the only two people who can really trust: themselves. Aided by the brilliant agent of the Em6 Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they will have to escape and be able to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Ballard (Original TV series, genre: crime) – Exit date 9 July

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Ballard continues the adaptation of the bestsellers of Michael Connelly’s bestseller novels, through the history of the detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), head of the new and poorly financed division of unsolved cases of the Los Angeles police, struggling with the most difficult crimes of the city, which has long been stored, of which it deals with empathy and tireless determination. While it is committed to investigating unresolved cases for decades, including the series of murders of a serial killer and a corpse with an unknown identity, the detective will not delay in discovering a dangerous conspiracy within the Los Angeles police. With the help of his team of volunteers and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Ballard will face personal trauma, professional challenges and fatal dangers in order to reveal the truth.

One night in the Aidoho: blood at college (Docuserie Original, genre: True Crime) – Exit date 11 July

Exit mode: 4 Binge episodes

On November 13, 2022, in the middle of the night, four students of the University of the Aidaho are brutally stabbed to death in a house outside the campus, in the quiet university city of Moscow, in the Aido. Among the upset families and the community, questions and fear abound. What happened? Who was it? Could the killer still be among us on the loose? And why are those four guys? The strokes and subsequent developments – an explosion of investigations on social media, a manhunt through the United States, a dramatic arrest and a looming process – have made this crime one of the most media stories of the last decade, capable of catalyzing the attention, imagination and paranoia of America as almost no other case before then.

Marked Men – Beyond the rules (Exclusive film, genre: dramatic) – release date 11 July

Based on the best-seller novel by Jay Crownover, “Tattoo Series: beyond the rules” tells the unexpected love story between Shaw (Taylor), a medical student from a wealthy family, and Rule (stakes), a rebellious tattoo artist with a chaotic and impulsive lifestyle. Shaw has secretly loved Rule for years, but for him he has always been “Casper”, an affectionate nickname due to his pale complexion. Their friendship changes after a night without brakes that forces them to confront emotions that can no longer ignore.

Rule manages Marked, a tattoo shop he shares with his eccentric friends. Still tormented by the death of his twin, Remy, Rule fears that opening up to Shaw leads only to another pain. In the meantime, Shaw tries to reconcile his feelings for Rule with the pressure of his wealthy parents, who push her to Gabe, her ex -boyfriend jealous and maniac of control.

Both must face inner demons and the constant pressures of the company. Rule’s fear of showing himself vulnerable keeps him emotionally distant, convinced that opening himself to Shaw means risking the same pain he felt for the loss of Remy. Shaw, divided between his love for Rule and the expectations of his family, must decide whether to follow his heart is worth it. Their opposite worlds – the reckless spontaneity of him and the desire for stability of her – these tend to separate them at every step.

As their relationship deepens, jealousy, insecurities and an unsolved mourning put their fragile bond to the test. Together, they must decide: can love between two people of so different worlds survive, or will it self -destruct before even starting?

Summer in your eyes 3 (Original TV series, Gender: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 16th July

Number of episodes and calendar Exit: 11 episodes, the first 2 available from 16 July and the following available one per week, until 17 September

Summer in your eyes is a multignerational drama that is based on the love triangle between a girl and two brothers, on the constantly evolving relationship between mothers and their children and on the lasting power of strong female friendships. It is a history of training that talks about the first love, the first broken hearts and the magic of a perfect summer. Based on the trilogy of best-seller books signed by Jenny Han, the Prime Video Drama series has become a cultural phenomenon and has captured fans of fans from all over the world. The first season debuted in the summer of 2022 and became the number one series of first videos in the first weekend. The second season debuted in the summer of 2023 and, just three days after the launch, more than doubled the number of spectators of the first season.

Shadow Force – Last mission (Exclusive Film, Gender: Thriller) – release date 24 July

Kerry Washington (Kyrah) and Omar Sy (Isaac) are the protagonists of Shadow Force – last mission. Shadow Force – Last mission. Both are a former members of an internationally -known international elite unit known as “Shadow Force” and have broken the rules falling in love and deciding to leave the team to start a new life together. But the “they lived happy and happy” is certainly not around the corner: how could it be, when eleven of the most lethal killers in the world hunt you to collect a size of twenty -five million dollars?

So Kyrah and Issac make a difficult decision to save their family: separate, at least temporarily. Issac hides with Ky, their newborn, while Kyrah faces those who want to die one by one. But how much will it pass before the mother and father are forced to fight side by side again to protect the people who love the most in the world?

The other films released in July 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Do you die of her – Exit date 6 July

Sniper: the last bulwark – release date 7 July

Survive – release date 7 July

Take cover – Exit date 13 July

Damaged – Exit date 19 July

Subservience – release date 23 July

The Enforcer – release date 31 July

The other films released in July 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

Rocky – Exit date 1 July

Rocky II – Exit date 1 July

Rocky III – Exit date 1 July

Rocky IV – Exit date 1 July

Rocky V – Exit date 1 July

Rocky Balboa – Exit date 1 July

The Addams family – Exit date 1 July

The Addams 2 family – Exit date 1 July

Shrek – Exit date 1 July

Shrek 2 – Exit date 1 July

Shrek third – Exit date 1 July

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – Exit date 1 July

Killing Season – release date 15 July

Redemption Day – release date 15 July

Scorpion Spring – release date 15 July

Don Jon – release date 22 July

Blade Runner – release date 26 July

The other TV series released in July 2025 on Prime Videos

Suits Seasons 1-9 – release date 17 July

One Piece Season 13 – release date 20 July

Movies expiring on Prime Videos in July 2025

The Creator – expiry date 16 July

Killers of the Flower Moon – Date of expiration July 17th

All except you – expiry date 24 July

Hunger Games: the ballad of the usale and the snake – expiry date 31 July

TV series expiring on Prime Videos in July 2025

Gintama Seasons 1-7 – Date of expiration July 13th

White Collar – Criminal charm seasons 1-6 – expiration date 21 July