All’s Fair, the series "ugliest of the year" has been renewed for a second season

Some called it “the worst series of the year”, some called it “something unwatchable”, some judged the performance of its protagonist Kim Kardashian to be terrible. But one thing is certain, there has been so much talk about “All’s Fair”, the new legal drama by Ryan Murphy (father of iconic series such as “Nip&Tuck”, “American Horror Story”, “The Watcher”, “Dahmer”) that this series has intrigued the public, thus obtaining a high number of views and a consequent renewal for a second chapter.

All’s Fair review

The announcement has just arrived from Hulu, the streaming platform that distributes the series – in Italy, we find it on Disney+. And here continues the adventure of divorce lawyers Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close dealing with difficult cases and complicated private lives to keep in balance.

Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complex, they face risky separations, scandalous secrets and unstable alliances, both in court and with each other. In a world where money talks and love is a battlefield, these women don’t just play the game, they change it.

All’s Fair 2: when it comes out

The second chapter of “All’s Fair” could arrive on Disney+ no earlier than 2026/2027.

All’s Fair: the trailer

