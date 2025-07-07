Amazon Prime Day 2025: Tips to recognize and defend yourself from the scams on online purchases

There are a few hours to the next one Amazon Prime Day 2025the annual exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members, which from 8 to 11 July will represent a propitious opportunity to make some small “deal” online, but which could be exploited by IT criminals To fathom some unwanted user. On these occasions, it is easy to fall into trap well built between summer discounts and offers, as an e-mail that simulate the official aspect of Amazon or websites created ad hoc that steal personal and bank data. One of the most common threats is that the e-commerce giant defines “Scam for impersonification“, That is, when an attacker pretends to be anreliable entity (like Amazon) To extort sensitive information, often taking advantage of plausible pretexts: imminent renewals of the Prime subscription, unknown orders to be canceled or security problems with the account.

The attempt is always to induce potential victims to click on fraudulent links, share passwords and personal data of various kinds. Defending themselves from such attacks is still possible. In this study we explain to you How to recognize the most common signals of the Prime Day scams And, of course, too How to defend yourself from the scams on online purchases.

How to prepare in view of the Prime Day to avoid scams

Amazon Prime Day 2025: what are the most common scams and how they work

Let’s review what are the Techniques most used by scammers on the occasion of the Prime Day. This list is based on the indications that Amazon has provided through its official channels.

Imminent renewal of your first subscription

202 of the most popular methods by scammers in this period consists in sending deceptive e-mails announced the imminent renewal of the Amazon Prime subscriptionoften at an anomalous or high figure. The message may contain apparently correct personal details – like your name – recovered from external sources. The key element is the “Cancel Registration” button, which does not refer to Amazon, but to a page created to capture your credentials and, in some cases, also the payment data, exploiting the so -called phishing.

These communications are part of the category of scams for identification of identitythat is, when an attacker pretends to be a legitimate company to obtain access to your information or convince you to perform dangerous actions, such as money transfers or software installation. A recurring signal is the creation of a false urgency: “Your account will be suspended”, “the subscription will be renewed in a few hours”, “you made an order of 799 euros”. These psychological levers are designed to push you to react impulsively.

Confirmation of orders that you know nothing

Another critical front concerns the Order confirmation scamsin which you receive e-mails or notifications for a purchase that you have never made. Also in this case, the goal is to push you to access a fraudulent link with the promise to cancel the order. The advice is simple: don’t click on anything. Enter directly into your account and check the chronology of orders. Only there will you find a truthful list of purchases made.

Contact by a fake technical support

The cases of contact by a fake technical supportin which false websites are pretending to be Amazon assistance. As the company itself explains, in these cases “Scammers create false websites by claiming to provide technical support for Amazon devices and services. Customers who arrive on these pages are induced to contact the scammer and to be victims of scam“

In addition, through the Spoofing technique of the calling caller, the IT criminals could falsify the way in which his number appears to the potential victims contacted, leading you to think that behind a phone call there is Amazon’s customer service, even if in fact it was not you who called him.

Urgent check on the cancellation of your account

In view of the Prime Day, it is good to pay attention also to the scams related to the elimination of the account, which warn you of one imminent suspension of the Amazon profile unless you complete one Urgent “verification”. In this case, these are fake links destined to steal information. Amazon will never ask you to provide passwords or bank details through external channels. The verification of the state of the account can only be made through direct access to your profile.

Payment in gift vouchers

Another widespread tactic concerns the request for Payment by gift vouchersan unusual practice that should Always suspects you. No legitimate transaction on Amazon will require you to send the number or PIN of a gift voucher by e-mail or telephone. This mode is used by scammers because once the code is sent, the value is lost and cannot be recovered.

How to defend yourself from the scams on Amazon

We come, now, to How to defend yourself from the scams on Amazon. Below you will find some practical tips that will be useful to you, especially in view of the Prime Day.