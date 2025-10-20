Amazon Web Services is down, global failures from Canva to Perplexity: what’s happening

Credit: Amazon



During the morning today, October 20, 2025different platforms such as Canva, Amazon And Perplexity are experiencing malfunctions: as confirmed by the portal Downdetectorthe downside is also affecting the infrastructure of Amazon Web Servicesas well as the virtual assistant Alexasome social networks like Snapchat And Signal and several games like Clash Royale.

The apps and platforms down today, October 20th. Credit: Downdetector



The generalized nature of this problem immediately made us think that the down of Amazon Web ServicesAmazon’s cloud computing which provides the infrastructure for many other servicescaused a cascade reaction. In other words, numerous platforms rely on Amazon’s cloud and, as a result, the malfunction of the latter has caused problems for several sites.

Second Downdetectorin Italy the list of platforms involved is quite long and also includes Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Amazon Alexa, Zoom, Duolingo, My Fitness Paul and Airbnb.

The problem, however, has a global reach: although reports have been decreasing in recent minutes, the platform Canva is still inaccessible and presents this message:

Credit: CANVA



According to the latest updates, the responsibility would actually be attributed to a problem in the network infrastructure of AWS, which is recording a global downturn. The company confirmed that “technicians were immediately involved and are actively working to both mitigate the issue and fully understand the root cause.”