Amsterdam Empire, all about the new Netflix crime drama series

Neon lights, coffee smoke and illicit affairs among the canals of Amsterdam: the city is the protagonist of a new crime drama that aims to capture the attention of the international public. “Amsterdam Empire” is a Dutch series signed by the creators of “Undercover” and “Ferry”, and takes us into a world where power is a currency that is paid with blood (or heart).

Amsterdam Empire: the plot

The story follows Jack van Doorn, known for being the tycoon of Amsterdam’s largest coffeeshop empire: “The Jackal”. For a few years the man managed his affairs with cunning and ruthlessness, maintaining a balance – apparently fragile – between legality and corruption. But his perfect world begins to crumble because his wife Betty discovers his secret relationship with Marjolein Hofman, a journalist with a well-known resourcefulness. Grieving and determined to take revenge, Betty – a former pop star who knows her husband’s every secret – decides to destroy everything Jack has built, piece by piece. From that moment on, their marriage becomes a war without rules, fought in luxury rooms, law offices and the alleys of the Dutch capital, where the border between justice and revenge becomes more blurred day by day.

Amsterdam Empire: the cast

Already an award winner in the Netherlands, Jacob Derwig leads the cast in the role of the ambiguous Jack van Doorn. Another protagonist is Famke Janssen, internationally famous for “X-Men” and “Taken”, here making her debut in a Dutch production and also executive producer of the project. Elise Schaap instead plays the role of Marjolein, the woman who triggers the explosion of the entire empire. The series can also count on an ensemble cast also composed of Jade Olieberg, Jesse Mensah, Romana Vrede, Raymond Thiry, Victor Löw and Yannick van de Velde.

Behind the creative machine we find Nico Moolenaar, Bart Uytdenhouwen and Piet Matthys, the same authors of “Undercover” and “Ferry”.

Amsterdam Empire: when it comes out on Netflix

The appointment is set for Thursday 30 October 2025, the date on which “Amsterdam Empire” will be available in all countries where Netflix is ​​active.

Amsterdam Empire: the Italian trailer

undefined