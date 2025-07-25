An honest life, a new Swedish thriller arrives on Netflix: release date and what to expect

A honest life “, one of the many titles from Scandinavia who marry the atmospheres of the thriller genre arrives in the height of summer on Netflix; Even if for the occasion filtered by a training course, which has touches of social criticism inside. Directed by Mikael Marimain, he brings to the screen a story full of tension, seduction and social criticism, based on the novel by Joakim Zander.

An honest life: the plot

Simon is a young idealist who moved to Lund to start his studies in jurisprudence. Loading expectations and eager to give a new meaning to his life, he soon clashes with a disappointing reality and far from his ambitions. However, everything changes when he participates in an event that degenerates into violence: there he meets Max, a radical and fascinating figure, who drags him into an underground world made of adrenaline, extreme ideals, intense relationships and dangerous deviations. Far from university classrooms and increasingly immersed in a reality made of secrets and transgressions, Simon discovers the most chaotic side of identity and belonging. But when the tension becomes unsustainable, he realizes – perhaps too late – that is not enough to want to go back to really get out of it.

The film “An honest life” is a training thriller that incorporates social denunciation, class struggle and the ambiguous charm of anticonformism, in a story with a tight and full of shades. The feature film marks a new chapter of the Netflix strategy to enhance Nordic cinema. To sign the script is Linn Gottfridsson (who adapted a novel by Joakim Zander) while the director Mikael Marcimain said he wanted to tell a sensual, raw and charged story, at the same time capable of reflecting on contemporary social dynamics.

An honest life: the cast

In the role of the protagonist we find Simon Lööf, an emerging face of Swedish cinema. At his side Nora Rios and Peter Andersson, a big screen veteran. The cast is completed by Willy Ramnek Petri, Arvid von Heland, Nathalie Merccha, Christofer Rigeblad, Fabian Hedlund, Lucas Grimstedt and Alice Andersson.

An honest life: when it comes out on Netflix

The new thriller “An honest life” comes out on Netflix on Thursday 31 July 2025.

An honest life: official clip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pvnmlwkpzs