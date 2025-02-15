And on the fourth day, the Festival resurrected (with Geppi Cucciari)





And on the fourth day the festival resurrected. That the evening of the covers has always been the most overwhelming one, because we all know the songs and even the most algids end up singing one from the sofa, it is known. But this year it was the best for various reasons. Indeed, for one: Geppi Cucciari. Yes, it is true, to open the evening there was Roberto Benigni: a surprise guest with such weight that Carlo Conti this morning suddenly abandoned the press conference to reach the Tuscan artist in Montecarlo, so as to prepare In advance the evening. But Benigni is the most traditional of the output in Sanremo, while Geppi has been able to permeate the whole evening of an wait for the surprise, a concept that had so far missed: the impatience to be surprised by his interventions, to laugh as not He has been laughing so far, in an edition marked by minimalism in entertainment, it has finally been a show.

Roberto Benigni

Here to promote the show the dream, which will be broadcast soon on Rai Uno, the host of the Tuscan artist, however, has reason to be: it is in excellent form. “You should be the Minister of Transport, Carlo, because you paralyzed Italy with the festival,” he says to the conductor. “I said Bella hello to Marcella Bella in the Camerino, a mess happened.” Then tasty jokes about Elon Musk: “You know that Musk voted for Giorgia. It’s in the race, isn’t it? Let’s put the soul in peace because Giorgia will be there for several years. Give me to me … or Rome or Mars, Elon said. ” Conti brings the comedian back to music and invites him to intone the hymn of the loose body. “I crowned a dream,” he says before the director leaves the stage.

Geppi Cucciari

From one like Geppi Cucciari, who knew how to ridicule the minister of culture in the middle of the ceremonial of the Strega prize (and in unsuspected times), a little unpredictability was finally expected in the festival with a tight protocol. And so it was. It is the most caustic of this edition. “They offered you the festival after even the radio newspaper had gone to nine,” he says. Then he teases him for the stereotyped approach he had in these evenings towards women: “I am happy to be on this stage with you, man. You gently complicated men, you father over everything ”. He refuses his gallant hand that comes to help when the fearsome stairs of Ariston descends. But above all he manages to take his spaces within the conductor’s tight rhythm. “With a little instinct and a little job” he puts herself superbly “in the alternation of full and voids of the evening” that remain in military times. It has an improvisation capacity that in Italy has only Fiorello, a speed of eloquium capable of putting comedy in the skimpy flashes granted to the conductors this year. However, those who hoped for some incursions in politics were disappointed.

Mahmood knows he doesn’t know

It does not claim to be what it is not. He suddenly suddenly the conductor in the awareness of improvisation: he does not play the pre-established role of Miss BuongoSera, indeed he lets himself go to the dirt that make him familiar. This is why we like it. And because it is beautiful as a model in a perfume spot. And because his medley in the middle of the evening is a totalizing show for the senses: Mahmood is among the few in Italy to have a sound of his own and, as our patrician Ruviglioni writes here, brings Italian pop to an international dimension, because in Italy a show “updated to the trends of the moment, with a body dance, a giant investment in terms of visual, costumes and narration in general, the weekend stuff in scale, the males did not have it before”.

The Tony Effe necklace

With the long muzzle of the child to whom the ice cream was stolen, Tony Effe last night lashed out against some Rai officials who had removed a necklace before going on stage. “If the jewelry raised me tonight, you get to sing,” he wrote on social media on the eve of today’s evening. Tonight on stage was there, the necklace was in fact in its place and if it is theatrically (and dampened) touched as soon as she set foot on the scene. “Removeing ​​a necklace from a rapper was like removing super powers,” said a collaborator of his staff at the press conference. Remove a golden necklace of 70 thousand euros from a rapper is like removing the cloak from Batman, in short. Rai’s goal was not to advertise the Tiffany brand: there were no brands on the series, but that model would have been too recognizable, according to Marcello Ciannamea, entertainment director of the public service. However, the effect was the opposite: today we all know that necklace of Tiffany. In any case, with or without necklace, with or without superpowers, Tony Effe does not hold the voice of Noemi and in the duet on the notes of “everything else is boredom” there is too much imbalance: he tries to compensate for the voice that is missing with Some spoken verse, but also the skills as an actor leave to be desired.

Mouse gigio

In depth, lightly. It is the talent of Lucio Corsi, a phenomenon of this edition. After his “I wanted to be a tough”, the praise of the vulnerability in delicate songwriting key, the artist brings a duet with a gigio mouse on the notes on the notes of “fly”. Needless to say, it was the most awaited performance for the curiosity of many: the tenderness of the performance has respected all the expectations. The colleague Francesco Raiola of Fanpage explains: “Domenico Modugno was the first voice of Topo Gigio, for this Lucio Corsi decides to bring him by combining history, music and a coup de theater”.

Nice bitch

Who is Fedez’s song for? For Chiara Ferragni or for the lover Angelica Montini? This is the question that everyone is asked, given how much noise he made the news of this song on the eve of the festival, in the sea of ​​gossip launched by Fabrizio Corona on the traitor rapper. “Now we are two strangers who know each other very well,” sings, inserting new bars in the iconic song by Marco Masini. And again: “You are a statue of salt leaned on my wounds”, “how can everything end even before starting?”, “A scar on the belly made me less bad” (the reference is to pancreas cancer, ed.). To those who ask themselves if the arrangement works, the answer is yes. Fedez is playing this festival by subtraction: he does not give interviews, he is not news, he does not show up at a press conference. Try to make music speak after catalyzing attention on itself in the weeks preceding the festival. But who knows if now the attempt will only be halfway …

Couple affinity

Did you go to sleep early last night? Here is a roundup of performances that you should recover. Giorgia and Annalisa, winners of the evening, with “Skyfall” give the singing lesson that was expected. Serena Brancale and Alessandra Amoroso: the first is the most famous Italian singer/jazz singer abroad, the second is combined by enhancing her black voice on the notes of “If i Ain’t Got You”. Beautiful and cursed, Elodie and Achille Lauro move between “hand by hand” and “crazy city”, between intimism and rock, that is, exploding in a bomb of sensuality. The voices of Simone Cristicchi and the Amara companion, also a singer, in “La Care” are mixed well; But also those of Rose Villain and Chiello in “Pink flowers, peach flowers”. Clara holds the proof of singing together with the tenors of the flight. Sarah Toscano holds up the stage together with the Ofenbachs, the performance of “Overdrive” is a show for eyes and ears: there is a distance to sidere between his immature debut on stage months ago and the security with which he moves on stage today . Let’s not forget that he is the youngest in the race, he is just 19 years old. The double tribute of young people to Fabrizio De André: Olly with Goran Bregović and the wedding & funeral band “Il Pescatore” is interesting; Bresh with Cristiano De André “Crêuza de Mä”. The Kolors likes to win easy with Sal da Vinci in “Rossetto e Caffè”, which also looks like a game of words. We remain in Naples with Rocco Hunt and Clementino who pay homage to Pino Daniele in “Yes I know, my way”. If you want the right energy to go to work this morning, recover “summer is ending” of Coma things with Johnson Righeira. “Sanremo is ending,” sing. Tomorrow the last episode.