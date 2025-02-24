Andor 2 arrives on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the Star Wars ‘thriller’

Political intrigues, dangers, tensions and high -risk companies. Disney+ announces the second and last season of Andorthe “thriller” series with Diego Luna protagonist set in the Star Wars universe. Here is the trailer, the cast, the advances on the plot and the release date of the prequel series of the film Rogue One.

Andor 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqmvtd1g7oe

Andor 2, advances on the plot

The 12 episodes of the second season tell the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance in the four crucial years that lead to the discovery of black death and the events of Rogue One. The first season followed Cassian on his journey from Cinico none of a revolutionary volunteer. The second season of Andor He will see him transform from a soldier, to leader, to hero, on the way of his epic fate. While the horizon of the Galactic war approaches, the advances tell, everyone will be testing and, with the increase of the stakes, betrayals, sacrifices and conflicts of interest will become profound.

Andor 2, the cast and production

The second season of Andor It is played by Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Rusto, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who is also the Executive Producer together with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, while Beau Willimon the episodes 4-6; Dan Gilroy wrote episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12. The directors of the series are Ariel Kleiman (episodes 1-6), Janus Metz (episodes 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (episodes 10-12).

Andor 2, when it comes out on Disney+

Andor’s second season will be available in Italy, on Disney+, on April 23, 2025. The final season will develop in 12 episodes divided into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter (episodes 1-3) will debut on April 23, 2025 in Italy, followed by the subsequent chapters, with three episodes each, every Wednesday.