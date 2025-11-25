Android introduces Quick Share: now you can exchange files, photos and videos with iPhone as well as with AirDrop

In the end it really happened: it’s possible Transfer files directly between Android and Apple devices. Google recently announced that its Quick Share feature, known as QuickSharehas been extended to work in synergy with AirDropthe similar proprietary wireless file exchange function of the Cupertino giant. This integration finally allows owners of Android devices, specifically starting from the series Pixel 10Of Easily send and receive photos and other file types to and from Apple devicessuch as iPhone, iPad and Mac. In the future the possibility should be extended to other devices and not limited to just the Pixel 10. Google has revealed that this functionality was created through a own implementation of the protocola choice that raises questions about the possible involvement of Apple which, according to some experts, could also decide to implement blocks in future updates of its OS that hinder the exchange of files with Android devices due to possible security problems. Regarding the latter, Alex Moriconi of Google, reassured:

Our implementation has been carefully vetted by our privacy and security teams, and we have also engaged a third-party security company to pen-test the solution.

How it works and how to use file exchange between Android and Apple

Let’s look a little closer how exchanging files from Android to Apple devices works with Quick Share. Starting the transfer is very simple, as the user experience has been designed to be intuitive, similar to how Android users usually use Quick Share. In order for the Apple device (be it an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac) to be visible, it is essential that the user change your AirDrop visibility settings by selecting the option that allows a “All for 10 minutes” to initiate a transfer. This ensures that even someone who isn’t in your contact list, like a user with a Pixel 10, can start sharing.

From that moment on, the Apple device will be discoverable by the Pixel 10 user when he starts a normal sharing via Quick Share. It is important to note that reverse transfer is also possible, i.e Android devices can receive files from Apple devices using AirDropas long as your Quick Share visibility settings are also set to allow you to exchange files with anyone for 10 minutes or that receive mode is turned on on the Quick Share page.

The news is also coming to other Android devices

The feature is currently available exclusively for the Pixel 10 series. Google is working to extend it to other Android devices. Given the independent nature of Google’s implementation of the feature, we cannot exclude that Apple may in the future consider this as a potential threat to the security of its users and release a software update that nullifies the effectiveness of the work done by “Big G”, a hypothesis that could once again rewrite the rules of the game.