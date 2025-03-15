Another shock at the Flegrei fields: M3.9 also warned in Naples

In the early afternoon of March 15, 2025, at 13:32 Italian time, an earthquake of magnitude Md 3.9 struck the area of ​​the Campi Flegrei, at a depth of 3 km. The epicenter took place in Pozzuoli, in the center of the Calderica area.

A seismic event linked to the bradisismic crisis?

Yes, Albradisism is linked. Today’s earthquake, having a magnitude of 3.9, is among the strongest events recently recorded in the area and having released its energy from a very small depth has been felt distinctly by the population, especially in the municipalities of Pozzuoli, Bacoli, fourth, and in the western areas of Naples.

What does a depth of 3 km mean?

The low depth of the earthquake (only 3 km) has probably amplified the perception of the shock by the inhabitants, making the earthquake more evident than earthquakes of equal magnitude but deeper.