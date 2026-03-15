Antonelli is another "Sinner"but in F1. And the only one not laughing is Ferrari

Culture

Antonelli is another "Sinner"but in F1. And the only one not laughing is Ferrari

Antonelli is another “Sinner”, but in F1. And things are going very badly for Ferrari

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Antonelli is another "Sinner"but in F1. And the only one not laughing is Ferrari
Nikola Tesla didn’t design a machine to create earthquakes: let’s clarify the oscillator
Sense of guilt and shame, why we feel them and what is at the origin of these two moral emotions