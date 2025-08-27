Any cursed fantasy football, Giacomo Ferrara: "Football is not just men’s stuff. My daughter? He will be free to choose his passions"

How far can you go to win to fantasy football? This is the unusual question around which the plot of any cursed fantasy football, the new comedy released on Netflix on 27 August, dedicated to all the fantasy years – and beyond.

In history, a judge with a sharp sarcasm, played by Caterina Guzzanti, finds himself questioning Simone (Giacomo Ferrara), a thirty -year -old carefree and more free screenwriter than professional. The reason? The mysterious disappearance of Gianni (Enrico Borello), not only the best friend of Simone but also a champion in charge of the fantasy football league “Never a joy”, a group of historical friends so close so close as the above.

In this video interview, Giacomo Ferrara tells us how the film, among the light tones of the comedy and the irony of the characters, also faces important social issues: from the value of male friendship, often victim of stereotypes, to the passion for football that also belongs to women, but which continues to be underestimated.

Ferrara, 34, has recently become a dad and confides to us: “I will not force my daughter in her interests, but I will want to take her to the museums, to the theater, because reasoning about the artistic need opens her head”.

In the cast of the film also well -known faces of the sports world and the entertainment: Diletta Leotta, Pierluigi Pardo, Daniele Orsato, Riccardo Gentile, Valeria Angione and Leonardo Pavoletti.

“Any cursed fantasy football”: the trailer of Netflix’s new film Comedy with Diletta Leotta