Apex: the trailer of the new thriller with Charlize Theron (not to be missed on Netflix)

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Apex: the trailer of the new thriller with Charlize Theron (not to be missed on Netflix)

Charlize Theron is a woman who tests her limits in the new film “Apex” coming to Netflix. It is a very high tension feature film that stars Theron together with Taron Egerton (Carry-on) in a film set in the wild nature of Australia directed by Baltasar Kormákur and the screenplay by Jeremy Robbins.

Apex: the plot

“Apex” tells the story of a woman, who is experiencing a moment of great pain. To face it he decides to test himself and overcome his physical and mental limits in the wild nature of Australia. What she doesn’t expect, however, is to find herself trapped in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

The Apex trailer

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Apex: the cast

The cast of the film includes: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton and Eric Bana.

Apex: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “Apex” starring Charlize Theron debuts on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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