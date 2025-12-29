Drama, thriller, comedy. A new month arrives and Apple TV enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the releases on the platform for January 2026.

Apple TV, all releases for January 2026

Tehran, season 3 (January 9, 2026)

It begins on January 9, 2026 with the third season of Tehranthe International Emmy Award-winning international spy thriller created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen and directed by Daniel Syrkin.

The series follows Tamar, a Mossad hacker agent who infiltrated Tehran under a false identity. After rebelling at the end of season two and suffering the loss of her closest allies, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and regain the Mossad’s support in season three if she wants to survive. The third season introduces Hugh Laurie as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector, alongside Niv Sultan, in her highly regarded role as Agent Tamar Rabinyan; they are joined by Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi together with new entries Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars.

Hijack, season 2 (January 14, 2026)

It continues on January 14, 2026 with Hijacka thriller series created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith and starring Idris Elba. In season two, the synopsis reads, a Berlin subway train and its passengers are taken hostage, while authorities race to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson is at the center of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster. The second season reunites the cast of the first, including Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams and Christiane Paul.

Nectar of the Gods, Season 2 (January 21, 2026)

It continues on January 21, 2026 with Nectar of the godsa French-Japanese multilingual dramedy starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita and based on the Japanese manga of the same name.

In the second season, the synopsis explains, Camille and Issei once again face an almost impossible challenge: discovering the origin of the best wine in the world, a secret that not even Alexandre Léger managed to reveal. What begins as a search for legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten stories, hidden rivalries and secrets buried for generations. As the quest pushes them to the edges of the world and into the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. The answer could destroy their bond as brothers or destroy both of them. The series is produced by Klaus Zimmermann, directed by Oded Ruskin and created by Quoc Dang Tran.

Shrinking, season 3 (January 28, 2026)

Ends January 28, 2026 with Shrinkingthe comedy created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel. The cast is stellar: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. The third season sees the return of guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with newcomers Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

Shrinkingwe read in the synopsis, follows the story of the therapist Jimmy who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, thus ignoring his training and ethics and finding himself causing tumultuous changes in people’s lives, including his own.

