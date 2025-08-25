Apple TV+, all the release of September 2025

A Spike Lee film, a series with Gary Oldman and one with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and full of ‘big’, a thriller and much more. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the release of September 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the outputs of September 2025

Highest 2 Lowest (September 5, 2025)

It starts on September 5, 2025 with Highest 2 Lowestthe Spike Lee film that reinterprets High and Low by Akira Kurosawa and brings it to the Big Apple in our day. The new thriller of the New York filmmaker has a leading cast with Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, IlFenesh Hadera and a $ ap Rocky. When a tycoon of music, the synopsis recites, known to have “the best ear in the sector”, is targeted for a redemption, clashes with a moral dilemma of life or death.

The Morning Show 4 (September 17, 2025)

Continue on 17 September 2025 with the fourth season of The Morning Showseries played and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The fourth season is set in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of the third season. With the merger between UBA and NBN now completed, the editorial staff finds himself facing new responsibilities, hidden motivations and the elusive nature of the truth in an increasingly polarized America. In a world full of deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover -ups, who can be trusted? And how can you know what really is real?

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the stellar cast of the fourth season includes Billy Crredup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm, and welcomes Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbook, as well as Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Slow Horses 5 (September 24, 2025)

Continues on September 24, 2025 with the fifth season of Slow Horsesthe spy drama with Gary Oldman. In the fifth season everyone is suspicious when the technological nerd Roddy I have a new, fascinating girlfriend; When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur throughout the city, it is up to the Slow Horses to understand how everything is connected. On the other hand, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) knows that London’s rules always apply to the world of espionage: covering his shoulders. In addition to Oldman, the cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Veion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Jonathan Pryce. The fifth season will also welcome Nick Mohammed as a special guest star.

Private profile (September 26, 2025)

Ends on 26 September 2025 with Private profileeight episodes interpreted and produced by Jessica Chastain. The series follows the events of an under -cover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain) who infiltrates the groups of online haters online in an attempt to stop their internal extremists before they act. The cast is completed by Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Dama, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, together with the guest Star Pablo Schreiber.

Apple TV+, all the release of September 2025