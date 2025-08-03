Appli is the AI government app that will help to find work: who can use it and how

Credit: Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.



Finding work may seem like a company that is difficult to reach, especially for those who feel cut out of traditional training and employment circuits. To facilitate the meeting between demand and demand of work, the government has created the platform Applia virtual assistant created by Ministry of Labor For accompany young Italians on a personalized professional orientation path. This is not a simple app for the search for job offers: Appli exploits the potential of generative artificial intelligence to offer a tailor -made service, capable of reading individual needs and crossing them with the real demands of the labor market. It is free, accessible 24 hours a day and designed to integrate with the existing public tools, such as the platform Siisl (Information system for social and working inclusion).

In the initial phase, departing from September 2025access will be reserved for a maximum of 120,000 young people Neet (Not in Employment, Education or training), or boys between 15 and 29 years old who do not work, do not study and are not inserted in training courses. A range of population that in Italy affects almost 1 in 5 young men and which represents a significant social and economic challenge: it is estimated that their inactivity weights up to 2% of the national GDP. Appli’s goal is to reactivate this latent workforce, reduce the gap between available skills and market demands, and offer a more targeted, effective and personalized orientation.

How appli works

Appli was born with an approach called Human-in-the-Loopwhich provides for a constant interaction between people and the AI: it is therefore not a system that makes decisions independently, but one Active support tool in the hands of the user and operators of the employment centers. The latter will be an integral part of the project, thanks to a progressive extension of the functionality of the digital assistant to support their daily work, freeing time for more strategic activities.

But what can Appli concretely do for users looking for work? The service leads each user along a personalized routehelping to identify their skills, to recognize its value and find out which professional opportunities are better adapted to the personal profile. It will be possible to explore the trends of the labor market through official data provided by sources such as Labor Market Intelligenceupdated and integrated with those of the Ministry and the Regions. Among the available functions there will also be suggestions for training courses in line with your needs, tools to write the curriculum and the letter of presentation, simulations of work interviews and support for the complete management of applications.

Appli is also designed for Promote inclusion: offers multilingual support, vocal transcription, personalized and empathic coaching, and an interface designed to be used also by mobile devices. Although there is no yet an app developed specifically for smartphones, the web application is optimized to offer a fluid experience also from mobile. In addition, attention to privacy and ethics in the use of artificial intelligence is central: Appli is built in compliance with the European guidelines provided by the ACT, to guarantee safety, transparency and control.

How to access Appli and from when

To access Appli, starting from mid -September 2025you will have to contact yours Employment Center. In this experimental phase, the priority will be given to young Neet, but the declared intention is to gradually extend the service to a wider audience. To access the app it will be necessary to use a dedicated link.