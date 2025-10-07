Are you introverted, extroverted or… OtroVERO? What does Otroversion, a new trait of personality means

Otroversion It is a term coined by the psychiatrist Rami Kaminski in 2025 to describe the people who are found halfway between introversion and extroversion And that they have distinctive features compared to the categorizations we are used to. Original and independent, friendly but lovers of loneliness, the othrovers are in fact New outsiders of the moment. The name arises from the union of “Otro” (different in Spanish) and “vet” (the suffix of Introvert and EXTROVERT). THE’OtroVERSO It is therefore the one who does not look inside or outside of himself, but “Look elsewhere“.

What does “Otroverso” mean: the characteristics

Dr. Kaminski describes the Otrovers as people who, despite being included in most of the social groups in which they live, they do not feel they belong to anyone in particular. It is not about shyness, nor of introversion: an Otroverso can face conversations, interact with others, to be appreciated, but within himself he maintains a certain distance given by the awareness of not fully sharing the group’s rules or expectations. They are not bound to a single way of interaction. Instead they have a fluidity that allows them to adapt their social energy to changing contexts. This adaptability It derives from a combination of introspection and social involvement, without placement at the extremes observed in other types of personality. The introspection of an introverted in fact, can lead to brooding too much or manifesting itself in a tendency to withdrawwhile an extrovert could not be able to reflect intimately because of his constant search for connectivity. The Otroversi, however, balance their internal and external world, allowing both the reflection and the connection, without leaving excessively for a single sphere.

Another distinctive trait of the Otroversi is theirs selective social involvement. They are not contrary to socialization, but their relationships are often targeted and limited to the bonds towards which they perceive a real value or a healthy need. This careful selection means that they avoid the burnout that are found in extroverting when they undertake indiscriminately in various social contexts, to fulfill expectations. On the other hand, it also means that they do not require the isolation of which the introverts could use, keeping sufficiently connected to solid social bonds without feeling overwhelmed. To simplify, The Otroversi recharge “thinking about their thoughts” And they do not feel the need to retire from the group to do it, since it is not the group that dries them up. They are not interested in what “everyone” do or say and they do not need approval by nobody.

They tend to be calm, polite and helpful and, although they do not love chatter or do not have a vast social circle, they commit themselves deeply and authentically in individual relationships. A further element that differentiates the otroversi in fact, is their ability to Independent thought and unconventional problem-solving. While introverts can face homework with a deep and independent thought and extroveing ​​through collaborative brainstorming, the Otroversi exploit both methods effectively. They appreciate the solitude for deep thought, but also recognize the value of different perspectives acquired through interaction.

Advantages and challenges of the ootroversion

Not being anchored to conventional thought, the Otrovers they have the advantage of being very often creative and original. They often show a remarkable ability of innovation Because they do not limit themselves to common and ordinary patterns. They face problems with a new perspective, thus developing innovative solutions that otherwise could remain unexplored. Theirs independent nature allows you to pursue initiatives and ideas that have not been contaminated by general consensus and therefore feeds theirs creativity And resilience. Operating beyond the approval of others can be liberating, especially when it leads to unexplored success. This level of independence allows them to take risks without the traditional fear of social judgment and, having a solid internal autonomy, their self -esteem is less dependent on social consensus, resisting the “Groupthink“. On the relational side, they prefer authentic and less superficial bonds; this propensity makes them very people reliable.

On the other hand, however, the Otroversi coexist with the perennial feeling of being different And very often they are victims of social misunderstanding, especially in a world where belonging is very exalted. This can generate a sort of pressure and internal conflict: they often have to find a balance between the maintenance of one’s individuality and the participation in social activities that require a certain degree of adherence to rules social. In some situations, this balance could mean adopting a temporary facade of conformism To achieve wider personal goals, such as career advancement or social inclusion. Their way of experiencing sociability in fact, it can lead to perceptions of disconnection by others; To contrast them, the otroversi may have to consciously commit themselves in order to show their collaborative spirit and their opening to the ideas of others. In short, one struggle internal He continues between “what they feel they are” and “how they should be”, between wanting to face society in a strategic way and at the same time do not lose their individuality.

Perhaps the need to label everything is not the best way: the complexity of the human being cannot always be framed in pre -established and defined categories. However, in a world that insists on doing so, it is of precious importance that figures like Kaminski branches open new perspectives. With Otroversion, in fact, space is also given to those nuances Of personality which do not fall into traditional models but which can still be an enriching resource, reminding us that “does not belong” does not necessarily mean lack.