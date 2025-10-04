As a volleyball ball is made: anatomy, characteristics and history of its evolution

Introduced for the first time in 1900, the volleyball ball has undergone an important over the years evolution who made him more and more modern. If on the one hand it is the Federation that establish the requirements fundamentals relating to characteristics, materials And conditions that each ball must respect in official competitions, on the other innovation intervenes to develop more and more products performingalso thanks to the use of new and advanced materials. To be considered regulatory, a volleyball ball must have a perfect shape sphericala circumference between 65 and 67 cm and a weight between 260 and 280 grams. The internal pressure is also rigidly controlled and must be between 0.300 and 0.325 kg/cm². The only aspect on which the regulation leaves full freedom is the colorwhich can be uniform or present the chromatic combinations to which modern competitions have accustomed us.

As the volleyball ball was born

There volleyballinitially called MINONTETTE, it originated from the combination of technical characteristics and gestures of different sports disciplines and pre -existing team games. Precisely for this, also the ball Initially used it was borrowed from another sport, the basketball. However, as can be easily guessed, the famous baskett-Ball soon proved too much big And heavy For a game like volleyball. Consequently, in 1900a new ball more was introduced small and more lightcreated specifically for this discipline by the American company Spalding.

As the Italian Volley Federation specifies, the ball must have a form spherical. His circumference must be 65 ÷ 67 cm and his weight Of 260 ÷ 280 g. As for the pressure internal, this must measure 0.300 ÷ 0.325 kg/cm2 (or in other measure of measure 4.26 ÷ 4.61 PSI – 294.30 ÷ 318.82 Mbar or HPA). Regarding the coloron the other hand, there are no regulatory obligations, which is why the ball can be uniform and to present a combination of different colors.

Obviously, during the racesall the balls used (in the Italian championship, for example, there are five) must have these same characteristics so that they can be considered approved and, therefore, authorized by the Federation.

How volleyball balls are made: the characteristics

The layer more internal of the ball, what we can define as a nucleus or air chamber, is composed in most cases from erasermore precisely from Polisobutilene (C4H8). This material allows the ball to stay light, a fundamental feature so that the players can easily hit it with arms and hands. Also, thanks to the high flexibility of the room, the air remains inside longer.

The second layer It is composed of a thin and wide plot tissue that we can probably imagine like a gauze. Based on the manufacturer of the ball, this layer can be directly attached to the internal nucleus or placed in an intermediate position. To complete the stratification, one is applied glue to the fabric in order to make it adhere with the last level of the ball. Colla is the product of a process in which Elastic polymers (typically latex or acrylonitrile) are mixed with a solvent (such as Acetone, Esano or Toluene) which prevents the glue from solidifying.

Layers of a volleyball ball. Credit: The Volley Geek



There section more exterior of the volleyball ball, however, can be made up of skin or from a synthetic substitute. Those who present the skin are more hard to the touch, a feature that benefits the crusters, but not to the defenders. The third layer is also divided into several panels which vary in number, in the past they were usually 18 or 20but, more recently, balloons have also been produced with only 8 panels, in order to improve the tactile perception of players.

The outermost section of the volleyball ball. Credit: Disrupt Sports



The evolution of the volleyball ball over time

In the latest models of volleyball ball, also used at Olympics or to World Championshipsimportant are found innovations.

First of all, the new design is composed of perfectly balanced surface panels. This structure gives greater aerodynamicsimproves the visibility of the ball during the game and guarantees greater check. Particular technologies have been developed that make it possible to absorb more effective than impact energy, prolonging the contact time of the ball with the player’s hand and consequently favoring the precision. The greatest air resistanceFurthermore, it also allows you to positively change the speed of the ball.

In recent times, some brands have also introduced innovative external coatings, such as those based on silicacapable of absorbing the sweat in a more effective way and to prevent, consequently, a reduction of socket.