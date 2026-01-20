At the Campi Flegrei the ground lifting slows down, with only 6 tremors above Md 1.0: the INGV bulletin

At the Campi Flegrei 44 earthquakes recorded from 12 to 18 January 2026.



To the Phlegraean Fields the week just passed was characterized by relative seismic tranquility: according to the latest bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory, between 12 and 18 January 44 earthquake shocks Of maximum magnitude 2.5 (against the 71 earthquakes of the previous week. Of these, however, 38 recorded a magnitude lower than 1.0, therefore imperceptible for the population.

From the point of view of bradyseismhowever, after about 2 months at 25 mm per month, the average speed of ground lifting returned stable to the previous values, equal to 15±5 mm/month. The geochemical parameters also confirm the warming trends already known, with the temperature of the fumarole in the Solfatara crater standing at around 173°C.

Based on these data, INGV did not highlight any elements such as to suggest significant short-term developments.

At Campi Flegrei 44 earthquakes and two seismic swarms between 12 and 18 January 2026

In the reference week (12-18 January 2026) they were located at the Campi Flegrei 44 earthquakes: the maximum magnitude recorded was modest, equal 2.5. Of these tremors, only 6 had Md≥1.0and therefore actually perceptible by the population.

INGV nevertheless noted 2 seismic swarms:

Swarm of January 14: started at 08:03, with 9 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 2.5 recorded in the Pozzuoli Cigliano area.

started at 08:03, with 9 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 2.5 recorded in the Pozzuoli Cigliano area. Swarm of January 16th: started at 8.27pm, with 12 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 2.2 recorded in the area between Pozzuoli Gauro and Solfatara.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 12 to 18 January. Credit: INGV



As usual at the Campi Flegrei, the earthquakes occurred at a very low depth, between 1.99km And 2.73km.

Bradyseism: soil lifting returns to stable at 15 mm per month

According to INGV data, starting from mid-December the average monthly speed of soil lifting is decreasing and has recovered a 15 ± 5 mm per monthbucking the trend after a 2-month period – officially starting on 10 October 2025 – in which bradyseism had increased to 25±3 mm/month.

The cumulative effect of this speed brought the lifting total recorded at the Rione Terra GNSS station (RITE) at approximately 23 cm from January 2025.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2025 to 01/18/2026. Credit: INGV



There geochemistry of the area is maintained stable compared to the recent warming trend of the hydrothermal system: in particular, the temperature of the main fumarole (BG) in the crater of Solfatara shows an increasing trend, with a confirmed average value of approximately 173°C. In the Pisciarelli area, the average temperature is around 95 °C, showing a slight decrease compared to past values.

The latest INGV weekly bulletin in summary

From the latest INGV bulletin on the Campi Flegrei it therefore emerges that: