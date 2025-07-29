At the Flegrei Campi 43 shocks, decreases in decrease and CO2 on the rise: the new Ingv bulletin

In the Flegrei Campi there is a drop in seismicitywhile the soil lifting he is Geochimic parameters. According to the last bulletin of theIngv-Vesuvian Observatorypublished on July 29, in the week Between 21 and 27 July 2025 have been recorded 43 shocks earthquake with a maximum magnitude of 1.5. A figure in decrease compared to the previous week, when the shocks were 66 with a maximum magnitude of 4.0 Linked to the Sisimic event warned in the Campania territory on 18 July. The lifting of the soil linked to the bradyseismwith the average speed that stands at about 15 mm The month since the early April 2025. As regards geochemical parameters, an average temperature of approximately has been recorded in a smoke emission to Pisciarelli 94 ° C. Based on weekly observations, elements that make an evolution of phenomena in the short term do not emerge.

The data on the CO 2 in moderate rise

In the week from 21 to 27 July, the seismic activity in the Campi Flegrei area was characterized by 43 Events. The major magnitude earthquake, equal to 1.5 (± 0.3), was recorded on July 25 at 05:12. The shocks occurred to one reduced depththe events with magnitude equal to or greater than 1.0 have occurred at depths between 0.69 km And 2.99 km.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 21 to 27 July. Credit: ingv



On the geochemical front, there are no significant changes. The general trend is already known, which sees a progressive heating of the hydrothermal system and an increase in the flow of fluids. Specifically, i carbon dioxide flows (Co 2 ) from the ground in the Pisciarelli area, monitored by the Flxov8 station, showed a moderate rise, returning to the values that preceded the decrease in recent weeks.

Bradisism remains stable: soil lifting data

The lifting of the soil due to bradisism continues in line with the values of the previous weeks. From the beginning of April 2025, the average raising speed is approximately 15 ± 3 mm per month. This value has halved compared to the period between mid -February and late March 2025, when the average speed had reached 30 ± 5 millimeters per month. From January 2024, the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite, located at the Terra di Pozzuoli district, is approximately 30.5 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 29/07/2025. Credit: ingv



The synthesis of the weekly bulletin of 29 July

The last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv highlighted that: