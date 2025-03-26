At the Ovserviews it is available in Italy on Google: how it works and what are the news for web research

To the Ovserviews. Credit: Google.



In the past few hours Googlethe most used search engine in the world has announced the availability of Function to OVERVIEWS in Italy and 8 other European countries. At the Ovserviews it is a system based on generative artificial intelligence that summarizes and organizes information directly in the search results. This tool allows to obtain immediate and complete answers without having to navigate between multiple sources, simplifying both daily and more complex research. Behind this innovation there is an advanced model of the Gemini familydesigned to improve the understanding of the queries and provide more relevant and articulated results. Users will not only be able to receive a detailed summary of a topic, but will also have the opportunity to explore a selection of in -depth links.

The introduction of Ai Ovserviews promises to change the way we interact with the webwith significant effects on research habits, access to information and traffic to sites. According to Google says, this novelty should increase the diversity of the sources visited and ensures that advertisements remain separated from the organic results. The rollout This function began in the United States months ago and has also landed in these hours in the old continent.

How it works at Google’s Ovserviews

The heart of the Ovserviews is an artificial generative artificial intelligence model that exploits the advanced skills of Gemini, the Ai System developed by Google. This model combines Multi-Step reasoning techniques (i.e. the ability to analyze complex questions by dividing them into logical passages), planning And Multimodal understanding (i.e. the processing of different types of inputs such as text, images and videos). The goal? Offer quick and well structured answers without having to open more web pages to collect fragmentary information. This is particularly useful for those who need a clear picture on a topic and do not want to invest too long in research.

One of the main innovations introduced with the Ovserviews is the possibility of ask more articulated and complex questions than in the past. If first a search on Google required to formulate multiple separated queries to obtain an exhaustive response to a complex problem, now it is possible to use a single detailed request and obtain a summary that already includes all the relevant information.

One of the most interesting aspects of Ai Ovserviews is that relating toOrganization of content in categories generated by AI. To be clear: if you are looking for an inspiration to organize a dinner to share with your own sweet half, instead of obtaining a disordered list of results, Google will present a series of suggestions divided by issues, such as romantic restaurants, local with live music or more informal options. This approach allows you to more easily explore the possibilities and compare alternatives without having to visit dozens and dozens of separate sites.

Google stresses that, despite this transformation of its search engine, it will continue to direct traffic to websites and enhance the sources of information. The links inserted within the panoramas generated by the AI ​​of “Big G” will receive multiple clicks than the traditional lists of results: at least, this is what Google says. In addition, the advertisements will clearly remain distinct from the responses generated by the AI.

European countries and languages ​​where she is available at Ovserviews

Access to the OVERSIWS function is available for adult users with an active Google accountand the responses based on AI will appear when the Google algorithm will consider that they can actually be useful to the user. To the Ovserviews is Available in the following European countries and idioms.