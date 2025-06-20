The second chapter of “Squid Game” had closed in chaos. A group of players, led by a specific gi-hun, attempted the impossible: break the rules of the game and face the system directly. The assault on the control room was a crucial moment, characterized by the betrayal by the player 001 – the front man in disguise – which decreed the distracted of the group and the tragic end of Jung -Bae. There is great expectation, now, for the third and last season of the highly anticipated series. We discover, in detail, when it will be released by Netflix.

At what time Squid Game 3 comes out

The episodes of Squid Game 3 arrive on Netflix at 9.00 in the morning of Friday 27 June 2025.

Squid Game 3: the plot

The image of Gi-Hun, unarmed and forced to look at his friend to die at the hands of those who thought were an ally, has strongly closed the previous season. A trauma that, in the third season, will turn into motivation or despair. The choice will be up to him but the repercussions will affect everyone.

The new season promises even more lethal and dynamic games among the most complex characters. According to creator Hwang, the focus will be on the moral dilemmas and on the humanity of the protagonists in an increasingly inhuman world. The notorious VIPs are also back: their helicopter is already in flight, ready to bet once again on the suffering of others.

Netflix has anticipated that “Squid Game 3 £ will put the final clash between Gi-Hun and the front Man at the center, with very complicated choices for the survivors. The brother of In-Ho, Jun-Ho, continues his investigation, unaware that a traitor hides among his own men.

Are we really ready to discover the ultimate face of the game? The series approaches the epilogue without any intention of saving shots.

Squid Game 3: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pjfabkjsy