Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna is not due to the arrival of Storm Amy on Italy: what happened

In Emilia -Romagna, over 30 firefighters were carried out due to the damage caused by bad weather. Credit: Fire Brigade



Bad weather has struck the againEmilia-Romagna And the whole Adriatic front. The cause is not the arrival of the Storm Amy – who hit northern Europe – but of a depression produced by a Atlantic bag associated with the storm. This low pressure area was formed on the Ligurian Sea and then moved to the Adriatic side.

The greatest damages were recorded above all in Romagna coastwhere on arrival of bad weather, strong gusts of Bora have been added up to 93 km/h who contributed to the formation of storms with widespread floods in Ravenna, Rimini and Milano Marittima: in Cesenatico a disabled woman was rescued by the firefighters after being blocked due to the rising of sea level. Meanwhile, rainfall with peaks of peaks have been recorded in the province of Gorizia 108 mm, While the Alps the snow dropped up to 1,200 meters. For today, October 6, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert For Puglia and sectors of Sicily for thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk.

In any case, between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8, the depression will move towards i Balkansbringing a general improvement throughout the peninsula: for the day today, however, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk in Puglia and on some sectors of Sicily.

What the bad weather in Emilia-Romagna caused the connection with the Storm Amy

As mentioned, the bad weather that struck above all the Adriatic front was not caused directly by the Storm Amy, which caused numerous damage in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where over 90,000 houses remained without electricity and at least 3 people lost their lives. As for Italy, in fact, the rainfall was caused by the arrival on the Mediterranean of a depression produced by a Atlantic bag associated with Amy, which led to the formation of a secondary depression Created first on the Ligurian Sea and then moved to the Adriatic side.

To record the greatest damage was above all the Riviera Romagnola, with storms and floods that mainly affected the seaside resorts of Ravenna, Milano Marittima, Cervia, Cesenatico and Rimini. According to what reported by Emilia-Romagna weather centerthe gusts of Bora have reached the 93 km/h (recorded in Porto Corsini, in the province of Ravenna), raising waves that have reached almost 3 meters. In some cases, in fact, the sea has gone beyond the shoreline invading the road to promenadea phenomenon known as Storm wavesthat is, a lifting of the sea due to the mechanical action of the wind and the low pressure associated with the disturbances. The storm waves in Romagna have tried serious damage also in the hinterland.

In the province of Gorizia, however, the rainfall recorded peaks of 108 mm during the night, while the strong bora winds have reached the 120 km/h, with the firefighters who carried out at least 20 local interventions. Also in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, the presence of snow has been reported up to 1,200 meters. In the meantime, the MOSES For the first high autumn water.

The rainfall map recorded yesterday 5 October.

Credit: ECMWF



Forecasts for the next few days: strong winds and bad weather in Puglia and Sicily

In the next few hours, the depression will go south: the Civil Protection highlighted a worsening of weather conditions, with temporal phenomena in the South and stronger winds on the Adriatic sectors, in extension to the ionic ones. For today, Monday 6 October, it was in fact issued a yellow alert For Puglia and some sectors of Sicily for risk of thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday the depression will definitively move towards the Balkans, leading to a temporary improvement on the peninsula: on northern Italy the stability will prevail, with temperatures in line with the period, while by Wednesday the good weather will return to both the center and the south, where the maximum temperatures will be increasing.