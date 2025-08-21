Bad weather in Tuscany and Veneto, flooding and orange weather alert for the cyclone Lukas: what happens

Intervention of the Fire Brigade in Grosseto following a flood caused by the passage of the cyclone Lukas. Credit: Fire Brigade



Continues theOrange weather alert of the Civil Protection for 5 Italian regions (Tuscany, Liguria, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) because of the passage of cyclone lukas on the center-north. Particularly affected Tuscany and Elba Island, with intense storms of lightning, and Veneto, whose governor Luca Zaia declared the state of regional emergency. The vortex originating in the western Mediterranean, clashing with the promontory of the North African anticone that still stationed on the south, caused violent storms with strong gusts of wind, lightning storms, downburst, flooding and blackout as well as an important drop in temperatures. The intensity of bad weather is due to the large amount of thermal energy that has accumulated in the air and the Mediterranean during the last heat wave.

The damage caused by the cyclone Lukas in the northern and central Italy regions

Particularly affected by Lukas’ passage was the Tuscanyin particular the island of Elba and the provinces of Prato and Grosseto. The region yesterday was hit by a multicellular systemthat is, a structure consisting of multiple storm cells merged together which unloaded the entire quantity of rain expected for the entire month of August in a few hours. In particular, violent storms with numerous cut trees, hailstorms and two took place between the Alta Toscana and Liguria lightning stormswith beyond 109.000 Electric Downloads observe in just 12 hours. An surprising number if we consider that around 170,000 lightnings were recorded between Northern Italy and Tuscany yesterday. The rainfall was very abundant, with 95mm Fallen between Piombino, Grosseto and Orbetello, 80 millimeters in the province of Lucca and even 110mm in the Ligurian Levant, in the province of La Spezia.

Satellite data from the lightning storm in Tuscany.



The Veneto He was hardly hit between tonight and the early hours of the morning, particularly the Venetian, Paduan and Treviso. In the Venetian mainland a violent storm has dropped almost 150 millimeters of rainmore than double the amount expected in the entire month of August. The Municipality of Mira (VE), in the Brenta Riviera, received a record quantity of beyond 170 millimeters of rain. In the mainland of Venice, the accumulation saturated the sewage network, causing vast flooding only partially contrasted by the two lamination tanks of the capital. Also reported blackout in Mestre with over 1000 users involved. The circulation of trains has also been interrupted between Venice and Padua for several hours. Also floods between Abano Terme, Montegrotto Terme and Villafranca Pdovana, in the province of Padua.

In Lombardy Bad weather hit Milan particularly, with a storm that downloaded up to 95mm in some neighborhoods of the capital. The provinces of Bergamo and Brescia are also affected.

Even in the center there were inconveniences, especially in Lazio Where a storm brought flooding and blackout to Viterbo and the strong wind and the intense rains requested over 100 firefighters interventions in Rome.

Weather forecast for the next few days

From a meteorological point of view, our country is clearly divided into two, with the center-north affected by strong instability, bad weather and maxims not exceeding 26 ° C while in the South there is also serene and maximum time of 37-38 ° C. However, the cyclone Lukas is moving from the center-north to the Balkan area and the North African anticyclone is being retired, so we can expect at least partial normalization of weather conditions throughout the peninsula.

Starting from tomorrow the sun will return to the north and the temperatures will rise again, with maximum expected between 25 and 30 ° Cwhile the rest of our country will see generally variable conditions with maxims of 24-28 ° C in the center and 31-34 ° C in the South, destined to drop again on Saturday (28-33 ° C) while at the center-north the temperatures will continue to get up even if it will hardly touch 30 ° C.