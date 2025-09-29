Bangkok’s new meter: the Vajira Station project and the link with the 50 -meter chasm

A chasm of about 50 meters deep opened in front of the Vajira Hospital of Bangkokin Thailand, sucking vehicles and damaging conduct, fortunately without causing victims. Based on the information available, the event would be attributable to a combined effect between the excavation of a gallery a few meters away, the future Vajira Station of the MRT Purple Line And the failure of the ground, probably aggravated by the erosion caused by the strong rains and the breakdown of an underground water pipeline. The new and strategic underground station is designed to connect the important hospital pole with the rest of the city and its suburbs. The works for the construction of the expansion of the Viola line of the Bangkok metro proceed and it is estimated that, even before the accident, the works had reached more than 50% of their realization. Even in the face of the accident, the works will not end before the 2030.

What is the Vajira Station, the gigantic project for Bangkok

There Vajira Hospital Station It is one of the new stations of the MRT Purple Linea very important infrastructure project that aims to expand the public transport network within the city of Bangkok. One of the major engineering challenges for the creation of this new metro station is certainly the fact that this meter will have to pass under the Chao Phraya river. This important and gigantic infrastructure project aims to connect the north-western suburbs of nonithaburi, with the southern areas of the city.

The total extension of the line is of 23.4 km And the stretch on which the Vajira Hospital Station will be built is entirely underground, as it is passing through the city center. This station was built in a highly strategic area, near the Samsen Roadin the Dusit district. The station, among other things, is located near the two stations of Parliament House (Pp17) e Sri Yan (Pp18), and connects the nearby hospital with the surrounding residential area. The realization includes underground excavations ranging from 15 to 30 m deep.

Project details and geotechnical aspects

The entire city of Bangkok stands on a clayey and very soft soil, this characterization of the land requires the use of highly advanced techniques to stabilize the land, since the excavations for the construction of the galleries are made With TBM – Boring Machine Tunnel machines.

Another feature is the presence, under the level of the countryside plan, of a large number of engineering works, ranging from cables for electricity, to hydraulic pipes. Just the damage to a hydraulic conduct, in fact, may have caused the accident. The water, leaving the tube, by capillarity, may have embarked on a filtration motorcycle upwards, going to cancel, in fact, the effective tensions necessary in order to support the loads deriving from what has been present above. In this way, therefore, the soil itself has sold, causing the opening of the chasm.