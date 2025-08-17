Bartering a red staple with a two -story house: the absurd story of Kyle Macdonald

As absurd as it may seem, a Canadian man in 2006 managed to barter a Simple red graffette from office for a real two -story house. Was it a scam? Actually no: the protagonist of the story, Kyle Macdonald, He began to perform a series of exchanges online, trying to obtain objects with an increasingly high value every time, finally managing to obtain an entire home a Kiplingin Canada, and ending up in law in Guinness World Record for the most successful exchange of history in history.

It all began the July 12, 2005when Kyle had an idea as crazy as they are brilliant: to kick off a series of exchanges to try to get an object with the highest possible value. As a starting point he chose a trivial object, one Red staple who found on his desk. That small stationery object was initially exchanged for one Fish -shaped penand then for a knob of a hand carved doorand then again for a camping stove.

So far they are all in all economic objects, but this is where things start to become interesting. The stove was traded for a current generator And this for a huge beer barrel together with ataught. Do you think this “instant party kit” on 8 December 2005 was given to the Canadian comedian Michel Barrette in exchange for a snowmobile! This was perhaps the decisive exchange, given that from here a successful series of negotiations began that led him to gradually obtain:

A trip to two people in British Columbia;

a van;

a record contract;

a year of rent of a house in Arizona;

An afternoon with the rock star Alice Cooper;

A Retting Snow Ball of the Kiss;

A small role in the film Woman On Demand.

And here we arrive at the end of our history. The July 5, 2006about a year after the start of the challenge, Kyle Macdonald succeeded in the company to barter the cinematographic role with Bert Roach, Responsible for the economic development of the town of Kipling, in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. After a negotiation, it was precisely the latter who offered a two -story house in exchange for that role!

To date, that house, located along the 503 Main Street, has become famous as the “House of the Red Scuffetta” and in the municipal park the following year also the largest staple in the world – although the record was then passed in Russia in 2010.