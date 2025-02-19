Bastion 36, all about the new Film thriller Netflix: plot, trailer and release date

The French director Olivier Marchal returns with a feature film that promises to be powerful and full of tension, reaffirming his nature in telling the most raw and realistic side of justice. “Bastion 36” is distributed exclusively on Netflix and is an adaptation of Michel Torscher’s “Fric Requiem” novel. Presented as a contemporary detective drama, it has the trappings to be considered as an ideal continuation of “36 quai des orfèvres”, one of the greatest successes of the director, released in 2004 at the cinema and played by Daniel Auteuil and Gérard Depardieu.

The plot of the film

The story takes place in Paris and revolves around the figure of Antoine Cerda, a high officer of the prestigious Brigade de Recherche et d’ynsigion (Bri), known for his penalty and his investigative instinct. Following a disciplinary sanction inflicted on him by the Inspection Générale de la Police Nationale, Cerda is relegated to the anti-criminal brigade (Bac), leaving his former colleagues behind him and renouncing his position in the unit led by the charismatic Sami Belkaïm.

But when, in just 24 hours, two policemen of his old team are assassinated and a third disappears into thin air, Cerda understands that something dark is happening. Unable to stay and watch, he decides to lead a parallel investigation, putting himself on the trail of a truth that could upset the already fragile balances of the Parisian police. His path will lead him to clash with internal rivalries, unconfessable secrets and a spiral of violence that threatens to sucked him.

The cast

In the cast of the film “Bastion 36” we find Yvan Attal in the role of Antoine Cerda, Tewfik Jallab like Sami Belkaïm and Victor Belmondo to play Julien Moreau. On the small screen they also recite: Nicolas Wanczycki, Soufiane War, Ludovic Faure, Juliette Dol, Umit Gozuacik, Sonia Bendhaou and Erwann Kamorvant.

When it comes out on Netflix

The film entitled “Bastion 36” arrives on Netflix, all over the world, on February 28, 2025.

The Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocgi7x-g3n8