Baudo and politics: a love never blossomed. Or maybe a perfect love

Culture

Baudo and politics: a love never blossomed. Or maybe a perfect love

Baudo and politics: a love never blossomed. Or maybe a perfect love

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Baudo and politics: a love never blossomed. Or maybe a perfect love
What would happen if the mosquitoes disappeared?
History of love potions, from the filters of ancient Egypt to the amortentia of the Harry Potter saga