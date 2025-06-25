Bayesian, also raised by the water from the 72 -meter master: the technical explanation of the recovery

Recovery of the Bayesian tree.



After the recovery of the wreck of the Bayesian yacht sanctioned on August 19, 2024 off the coast of Portnear Palermo, on Monday the surface was also brought to the surfaceMaster tree of 72 metersthe highest in the world. The tree – recovered by a depth of 49 meters – arrived in Termini Imerese, where the sailing ship is already located, to allow the prosecutor’s technicians to carry out the investigations necessary to clarify the causes of the shipwreck that cost the life of 7 people who were aboard the Superyacht.

As for the recovery of the hull, the re -emergence of the sailing ship’s tree also took place without operators in the water, but only through the use of Oak (Remotely Operated Vehiche), i.e. filoguidate robots capable of operating in the marine depths: this is one absolute novelty that creates a previous important in the field of relics recovery operations. For the floating of the recovered tree they were also used Hydrostatic balls.

A Experienced diver in recovery operations (who prefers to remain anonymous) told us how recovery operations took place and which ROVs were employed.

How the recovery of the huge master tree took place

When the yacht shipwrecked, his wreck sank in the seabed himself on the right side, with tree and Boma still attached to the hull. These two elements had made the recovery operations too difficult, then they were cut with the help of special robots equipped with diamond cables. Their recovery therefore took place later, while the hull re -emerged had already arrived at the port of Termini Imerese pending investigations.

For the recovery of the tree, a Oak and a special crane positioned on the barge Hebo Lift 2 (Another crane, on Hebo Lift 10, had helped for the recovery of the hull and transported it to the port of Termini Imerese).

First of all, the ROV passed an ultra -resistant head of the tree head, called crownwhile the other garment was fixed on the crane. At the other end of the tree, a band has not been applied, for a very ingenious reason: by sticking into the seabed, in fact, it would have pivot thus favoring the straightening of the tree. The latter therefore was not raised in a horizontal position, but rotate until you reach the vertical position. Being higher than the seabed (49 meters deep in the site of the sinking), the tree is therefore emerged of over 20 meters compared to the surface of the water.

In this position, the emerged end of the tree was blocked on the side of the pontoneleaving the crane free. Only at this point the ROV passed another band to the submerged end of the tree, allowing the crane to hoist this end by making the tree again rotate until it reaches the surface in a horizontal position parallel to the ponton.

Recovered the tree, its floating was guaranteed by connecting it to gods Hydrostatic balls. Therefore, all that remains is to tow it to the port of Termini Imerese. Below you can observe a time-laps recovery operations.

The two ROVs used for the recovery of the sunk yacht

The recovery operations were performed by two ROVs produced by the Saab, called Panther-xt plus And Cougar-xti. The main, Panther, is equipped with 10 engines and 2 manipulators who work a little “arms”. It is 2.14 meters wide, 1.2 meters high and 1.1 meters wide for a weight of 800 kg with the ability to transport up to 150 kg of loadand can operate up to 800 meters deep. It mounts on board several tools, including two cameras and a video camera, two Sonar, an ultrasonic thick meter, three tools for cutting operations, two tools for cleaning and an altimeter operations.

For the recovery of the hull, the ROV has also been used Cougar as a support for some operations. It is a slightly smaller device than the Panther (1.5 meters × 0.8 meters × 1 meter) and lighter (430 kg with the possibility of carrying loads up to 80 kg), with 6 engines and able to reach well 2000 meters deep.