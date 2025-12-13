Beast Games 2: trailer, release date and previews of the new season of the MrBeast show

Official trailer and release date of Beast Games 2 revealed. After the official confirmation of the renewal for season 2 of Beast Games, the game show created and hosted by the most followed YouTuber in the world, Jimmy Stephen Donaldson known as MrBeast, had arrived with a social announcement on the Prime Video Italia Instagram page, it was only understood that the new edition will follow a pattern that to the Italian public could remind the Italian public of the television program Ciao Darwin hosted by Paolo Bonolis. The trailer also revealed a special crossover episode featuring the Emmy-winning series Survivor and its legendary host Jeff Probst. Here is all the official information on Beast Games 2.

The crossover episode Beast Games 2 – Survivor

Filmed in Fiji – the current location of Survivor – the crossover episode between Beast Games and Survivor marks the beginning of an unprecedented collaboration between two global phenomena in the field of competition shows. A true pioneer of the genre, CBS’ Survivor will bring its unmatched background and proven gameplay to the Beast Games universe for a creative collaboration that celebrates the origins of reality competition while pushing the boundaries.

Beast Games contestants will face a hybrid journey that combines the unprecedented innovation of Beast Games with the revolutionary format of Survivor. The special episode incorporates authentic elements of Survivor, including mid-challenge rewards, specially designed twists and physical obstacles, creating an episode capable of uniting the worlds of content creators and that of traditional television.

How Beast Games 2 works: the teams, the prize pool

The announcement released via social media had communicated the end of filming on Beast Games 2. But in the short message released by the streaming platform we also read: “This time, the strong challenge the smart to win a 5 million dollar prize”.

Now here are the official previews: “After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, more ambitious and more challenging than ever. MrBeast has brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the most brilliant minds in the world. The players of ‘Strength vs. Intelligence’ will compete for a staggering prize pool of 5,000,000 dollars and, as they face each other in an extreme battle between brains and biceps, alliances will be formed and relationships based on trust will break down. Each challenge will push the strength, intelligence and strategies of each of them to the limit. What wouldn’t you be willing to do for 5,000,000 dollars?

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast’s real name) returns as host and will be executive producer of the show. Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins are co-creators. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin returns as director.

When will Beast Games 2 be released?

Beast Games 2 will be available on Prime Video about a year after the release of the spectacular first season. In fact, the ten episodes of Beast Games 2 will be released starting from 7 January 2026, with the first 3 coming out on Wednesday 7 January and the others coming out individually every week until the finale on 25 February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Italia (@primevideoit)

The official trailer for Beast Games 2