Beast Games 3 will be there, and MrBeast has opened casting all over the world (including Italy)

There is more and more Beast Games mania on Prime Video: while the second season of the show created by the most famous YouTuber in the world is being released on Prime, Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast’s real name) has officially announced that Beast Games 3 will be there. Not only that: for those who want to test themselves and participate, casting is open all over the world.

In recent days, several serial contents by MrBeast have been published on Prime, videos that have already appeared in recent months on his YouTube channel and reorganized by topic between Extreme Survival, Luxury Experiences, Insane Competitions, Epic Adventures and Inspiring Stories. But nothing compares to Beast Games, especially for the prize money up for grabs for the competitors. So here is the information available and useful for trying to become a contestant on Beast Games 3, as reported on the show’s official website.

How to participate in Beast Games 3

On beastgames.com/compete there is an announcement that explains the requirements and conditions necessary to register and hope to participate in the next edition of the game show.

Obviously you must be an adult, have a passport valid until January 2027, be able to legally travel to the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Monaco, South Africa, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico and Canada: the show will probably take place in this list of countries, which also includes Italy.

Then, obviously, you must have your visas in order, be eligible to win cash prizes, have no commitments and be able to travel for six consecutive weeks during the registration period, from April to July 2026 (but the dates can still change).

You cannot participate if you hold public or political office, and you must not have ties to anyone involved in the creation, production, administration or judging of Beast Games, nor collaborate on the MrBeast YouTube channel.