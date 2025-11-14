Beatrice Arnera and the uncomfortable situation between Bova and Pisani, the return of Andrea Delogu and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! We are already in the third weekend of November and the month seems to run like Christmas posts on social media: the big day is only 40 days away! And between those who hate the smell of cinnamon and those who would have panettone for breakfast all year round, the days are getting shorter, colder and busier.

And so, between one commitment and another to distract you a bit, we have collected the most interesting (and juicy) gossip of the week in our column “Do them”, your favorite guilty pleasure.

Take five minutes for yourself… and happy reading, my dear gossip addicts!

Vittorio Sgarbi and family issues

Vittorio Sgarbi returned to television after more than a year, appearing visibly worn out during Bruno Vespa’s guest appearance on Cinque Minuti, where he presented his book Il cielo massimo and spoke about the treatment path he faced for depression. During the interview he appeared tired, often looking at the book rather than the interviewer.

Responding to questions about his daughter Evelina, he defined her request for a support administrator as an “oversized” gesture, dictated by the desire to attract attention.

A few hours later, Evelina replied harshly, claiming that her father was brought on TV despite his health conditions and describing him as debilitated and plagiarized by his entourage. The twenty-year-old criticized the choice to expose it to promote the book, defining what she saw in the Rai studies as “humiliating” and accusing those close to him of ignoring its fragility. A family issue that has come under the magnifying glass and which does not seem, at least for the moment, close to a conclusion. On the contrary.

The last farewell to Peppe Vessicchio

On November 10, the funeral of Peppe Vessicchio was celebrated in a strictly private manner in the church of the Santi Angeli Custodi in Montesacro. At the entrance there were two large wreaths of flowers: one sent by Maria De Filippi and one from the production of Amici, testifying to the strong bond between the maestro and the talent show in which he worked for years. For her Peppe, Maria chose white roses and anthuriums, synonymous with elegance and the search for tranquility, not random flowers.

Shortly before the funeral, his daughter Alessia remembered her father in connection with Storie Italiane, describing him as a generous man, present and loved by all: for the family “a special father and grandfather”. Visibly moved, she thanked for the wave of affection received, underlining that the words spoken in his memory are sincere because “they were the same ones that were said even when he was alive”.

Arnera-Bova: no, they hadn’t considered the Pentagon!

Beatrice Arnera, in the end, spoke. “Relationships end for many reasons. I have chosen not to talk about it. I don’t seek consensus. I’m not interested in making a spectacle of my pain. I don’t speak because I choose to protect my daughter, but also Andrea.” These words come after weeks in which the relationship between the actress and Raoul Bova inflamed social media and gossip magazines.

The two were photographed together – they met on the set of the series Buongiorno Mamma! – shortly after the media storm that exploded around Bova, following the public dissemination by Fabrizio Corona of chats and audio messages between him and the influencer Martina Ceretti. Arnera, however, was officially still involved, albeit in crisis, with her ex Andrea Pisani and so Bova found himself at the center of a triangle which, in reality, is a pentagon (yes, the triangle has now gone out of fashion). But why so many people involved? It’s easily explained.

After weeks of silence, Pisani, in the podcast Passa dal BSMT, revealed that he would have liked to try to save the relationship, also because their daughter had recently been born, but that there had been no way. Then the discovery, through the newspapers, that she was already seeing someone else, namely Bova. “It was difficult there,” he admitted.

But who are the other two corners of the pentagon? One is Rocío Muñoz Morales, Bova’s ex-partner, who ended up at the center of gossip for the chat issue (and who, it must be said, adopted the same strategy as Arnera: she never spoke directly about what happened to protect her daughters) and who had to suffer the ex’s paparazzi with Arnera; and then there is Chiara Giordano. Who is? Bova’s ex-wife, as well as daughter of the lawyer who followed the actor in the separation negotiations from Morales.

Giordano, in fact, put a strategic “like” on Arnera’s latest reel: a video in which the actress promotes her theater show and in which she launches a nice dig. “Do you want to remove some pebbles from your shoe?”, the ‘fake’ interviewer asks her off-camera. And she replies: “Oh, no… I walk perfectly.” But we know: in reality, even sand in your shoes is annoying, let alone pebbles…

Andrea Delogu returns to TV

Andrea Delogu returns to TV for the first time after the tragic death of his brother Evan, which occurred two weeks ago in a car accident in Bellaria, at just 18 years old. The presenter shared her pain, explaining how difficult it was to face the loss and how important it is for her and her family to transform mourning into love for life.

Delogu deeply thanked those who were close to her, from Rai – who gave her the necessary time to be close to her loved ones – to the fans who showed affection and understanding.

Despite the pain, Andrea is ready to get back into the game: she will return on Saturday evening on Rai Uno on Dancing with the Stars, together with maestro Nikita Perotti, showing determination and courage. She also recently returned to the helm of La Porta Magica, taking a moment to thank everyone for the support she has received during these difficult weeks.

The gossippins

Questions of love in the Tronchetti Porvera Ferragni household

Apparently Chiara Ferragni’s father-in-law, Marco Tronchetti Provera (77 years old), has a new love. After a few years spent with Helena Schmidt, he would find his smile again with the 48-year-old, Ilaria Vigna. Meanwhile, it is rumored that Chiara has started to think seriously about marriage with her Tronchetti Provera, Giovanni, but his mother continues to be against their union and continues to impose a “low profile” on Ferry.

It’s not the last goodbye yet

For months there has been talk of a crisis between Ultimo and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo. A few days ago, the singer left Rome for New York alone. Many shouted about the breakup, but the 25-year-old landed on US soil on Thursday. It is not clear whether their son Enea is also with them, who was born in the Big Apple on November 30th. Whether it’s a family holiday, or even just a couple’s holiday, to relive the good moments of last year and build new ones?

Giambruno in love

Andrea Giambruno, former partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, officially has a new love. In recent months he had been paparazzi with beauty coach Federica Bianco, but there was no certainty about their relationship. The weekly magazine Gente, however, photographed them for the first time while they were kissing. A service that could annoy Meloni who has always been very reserved. It is also rumored that someone pressured Bianco to delete two selfies with Giambruno that he had posted on social media…

Fialdini in love

Francesca Fialdini is very reserved. Very little is known about his private life and even in recent weeks as the protagonist of Dancing with the Stars he has revealed the bare minimum. In an interview she opened up a little about her boyfriend, revealing that she has known him since they were kids. In fact, he is “first and foremost a friend”.

Barbareschi and money issues

Luca Barbareschi reiterated to La Volta Buona that he will leave nothing to his six children, accusing them of selfishness despite the properties already donated (houses in Cortina, Filicudi and in the countryside complete with a golf course). Caterina Balivo tried to mediate, but the back and forth between the two erupted when she recalled that “children don’t ask to be born” and he furiously replied that her statement was “idiocy”.