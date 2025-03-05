Because carbon dioxide at the Phlegraean camps is potentially dangerous: video-drawing

In the field of the Flegrei Campi were detected high concentrations of co2 in basement and in Low plans that are not very ventilatedwith possible health risks of the population. In the days following the reports, meetings were held to discuss the situation and plan inspections by the Fire Brigade, including the application of Gas detection devices For some homes. But why can carbon dioxide become a problem for the population? To clarify and for reassure Anyone who lives in those areas have done a small experiment.
Because the co2 Is it a problem for the low floors of the houses? The experiment
There Co2 in the low and not very ventilated premises stagnation And it can take the place of oxygen. So in fact the possible danger in case of high concentrations (only on the low and basement plans, let’s repeat it) is that of asphyxiationgiven that in extreme cases you risk breathing carbon dioxide. To prove it, simply do a experiment, in which it is clearly seen that the co2being more dense than the gases contained in the air (mainly nitrogen and gaseous oxygen) tends to go downwards. If we put it inside a container we can see that not only remains on its base but it can even be paid, given its tendency to sink into the air.
What behaviors should be adopted to defend yourself from volcanic gases?
Civil protection suggests a series of behaviors to protect itself from volcanic gas emissions, such as:
- avoid zone And depressed structures where volcanic gases can accumulate (cellars, garage, empty swimming pools, water collection channels, underground cisterns, wells);
- If it is essential to enter these places, limit the time of stay as much as possible, making sure that there is someone outside who knows that we have entered and that possibly can help us;
- avoid the areas close to volcanic gas emissionsespecially at night and in unfavorable weather conditions such as absence of wind, cloudiness or presence of fog;
- move away in case of discovery of dead animals in areas where gaseous emissions take place and immediately warn your municipality.
- If we find a low environment, pay attention to symptoms (as breathing difficulties, nausea and dizziness) and go out immediately.