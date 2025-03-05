Because carbon dioxide at the Phlegraean camps is potentially dangerous: video-drawing

In the field of the Flegrei Campi were detected high concentrations of co 2 in basement and in Low plans that are not very ventilatedwith possible health risks of the population. In the days following the reports, meetings were held to discuss the situation and plan inspections by the Fire Brigade, including the application of Gas detection devices For some homes. But why can carbon dioxide become a problem for the population? To clarify and for reassure Anyone who lives in those areas have done a small experiment.

Because the co 2 Is it a problem for the low floors of the houses? The experiment

There Co 2 in the low and not very ventilated premises stagnation And it can take the place of oxygen. So in fact the possible danger in case of high concentrations (only on the low and basement plans, let’s repeat it) is that of asphyxiationgiven that in extreme cases you risk breathing carbon dioxide. To prove it, simply do a experiment, in which it is clearly seen that the co 2 being more dense than the gases contained in the air (mainly nitrogen and gaseous oxygen) tends to go downwards. If we put it inside a container we can see that not only remains on its base but it can even be paid, given its tendency to sink into the air.

What behaviors should be adopted to defend yourself from volcanic gases?

Civil protection suggests a series of behaviors to protect itself from volcanic gas emissions, such as: