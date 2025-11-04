Because Emiliano, Riccardo (and Penelope) are the true three great talents of Amici 25





Just over a month has passed since the new edition of Amici began. In fact, last September 28th, the 25th chapter of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi began. Let’s take stock of the three talents who, up until now, have left their mark the most (considering that something could change over the months). In fact, the road is still long. Over the years, the public has known the unpredictability of the program between second-place entries, injuries, eliminations and withdrawals.

Penelope: authentic and (too) fragile

Speaking of retirements, the first fact that cannot be ignored concerns a recent abandonment, that of Penelope. Rudy Zerbi’s student – exactly one month after starting – decided to leave the program. From the beginning, the singer had shown a certain discomfort in being away from home and living with other people. It was as if, from the beginning, she felt alone. Too alone and not understood. A fact that is quite widespread, especially among very young people, but which, under the constant control of the cameras, was normal for it to become worse in some way. And that’s exactly what happened. A real shame because Penelope could have grown a lot in the program: professionally and personally. If it is true that talent, sooner or later, finds a path, it is undeniable that few other programs can guarantee the visibility that Amici gives. Certainly the girl’s fragilities are so personal that it would be complex (and perhaps unfair) to comment on them. But much can be said about his artistic talent. Penelope’s voice recalled a “vintage” tone, which was captivating. Always in tune (if anyone takes it for granted, let us assure you that nowadays it is not at all). Not only “cold technique” but also a lot of heart. The singer was capable of getting straight to people’s “belly”. Perhaps precisely because of those fragilities, which he was not afraid to show and put into his interpretations. Just think of the one to the tune of “Scrivimi” by Nino Buonocore. Sung on tiptoe, with an elegance that had also impressed the judge of that episode, Irama.

During the last episode of the program in which she participated, however, she seemed subdued. Emma – singing judge – did not hold back in terms of criticism and Penelope ended up in last place in the rankings. Ungenerous, to be honest, even if in fact in that performance she was less centered than in others. Maybe he already felt like he wanted to leave. The hope is that a talent like his does not end up forgotten but, rather, finds the right path to emerge in the world of music (and it doesn’t necessarily have to be that of talent).

Riccardo: melancholy and voice

Another talent that has struck during this first month of Amici is certainly that of Riccardo, destined – we dare – to reach the final. His 90s voice, his way of singing – direct, heartfelt, melancholic – is very interesting. His restlessness, on an interpretative level, also shines through on an aesthetic level. It is no coincidence that the songs he sang best belong to songwriters who have made the most profound interpretation their distinctive trait. An example? Riccardo Cocciante. In “Margherita”, Zerbi’s pupil had given his best. Paola Turci (singing judge of that episode) was pleasantly impressed: “When the chorus started, I was about to cry”, she said, however, making a note on the first part of the interpretation, inviting him to work on it better. Of course, there is work to be done. Also, or rather above all, to be able to bring out a lighter and more fun part. There is no doubt that it is on romantic ballads that Riccardo gives his best, with expressive abilities that are striking for his young age. Does it have a flaw? Measure your energy better, paying attention to creating more vocal dynamics.

Emiliano: the freshness of a very young talent

Last, but certainly not least, Emiliano. The dancer is in the team led by Alessandra Celentano. And perhaps, without taking anything away from the other two dance teachers (Veronica Peparini and Emanuel Lo), this fact alone would be enough to understand the level we are talking about. Emiliano is only 16 years old and everyone can see it. In a positive way: it’s bright, fresh, genuine. His character, fun and cheerful, is also perfect on television. Each of his performances captivates: for his physical skills, movement (his back looks like modeling paste), interpretation and charisma. Charisma that never translates into haughtiness. Indeed, Emiliano always wants to learn and grow. And then the technique, the one that is too often opposed by popular acclaim, speaking only of “emotion”, “gets to me”. In Emiliano the two components coexist: technique and feeling. Among his recent and memorable performances is “Tu vuo fa l’americano”. A performance which, however, did not convince teacher Celentano: “For me the work you are doing, for the qualities and skills you have, is not enough. For me it is not enough”. Currently, in fact, Emiliano has his shirt suspended. In short: he will have to prove that he deserves that place in the Amici school. But he deserves it, there’s no doubt.

