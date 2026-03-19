Because everyone is talking about Rosalía's new tour

Culture

Because everyone is talking about Rosalía’s new tour

Because everyone is talking about Rosalía’s new tour

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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Because everyone is talking about Rosalía’s new tour
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