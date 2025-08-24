Because in some countries it is forbidden to eat horse meat

The Consumption of horse meat It is an accepted and even appreciated practice in some countries, while in others it is refused, considered taboo or even prohibited by law. In the USA or UK it is forbidden to eat equine meat for the emotional and symbolic role of the horse, considered a pet, a taboo strengthened by ancient Christian prohibitions. In other states, such as ItalyFrance or Japan, is part of the culinary tradition and appreciated for values ​​associated with force and health. Perception varies with the cultural memory of every society. This diversity reflects Cultural, religious and symbolic systems deeply rooted.

A cultural construction: the horse as “non-food”

Many Western countrieslike the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Australia, is considered unacceptable Cibarce of horse meat. This perception is based on a very specific cultural classification: the horse does not fall among the animals intended for food consumptionbut is associated with other symbolic and emotional roles. It is present in the collective imagination as a friend of man, protagonist of stories, historical battles or recreational activities.

Therefore, in the symbolic system of these companies the horse occupies a ambiguous location: It is not a pets like the dog or the cat, nor an income animal such as pig or cow. This ambiguity, as the anthropologist pointed out Mary Douglasgenerates “exclusion”: what does not have a clear location in the cultural order is often perceived as “impure” Or “not appropriate” to consumption, even if there is no explicit ban.

The religious roots of the taboo on horse meat

The monotheistic religions They contributed significantly to defining what can and what cannot be eaten. In the case of horse meat, the Christianity He played a decisive role in the spread of taboo in Europe: in 732, Pope Gregory III he issued an explicit prohibition against the consumption of equine meat, with the aim of interrupting the pagan religious practices that provided Horse sacrificesin particular among the Germanic populations. This prohibition He therefore had a value not only food, but identity: served to mark the separation between new Christians and ancient beliefs. Although over time this prohibition came, the cultural echo of the prohibition remained. In many areas of Europe, the consumption of horse meat no longer recovered, consolidating itself as a socially unacceptable practice.

In Islamic scopeon the other hand, horse meat is not prohibited from a religious point of view, but is often avoided for reasons cultural. In many Muslim companies, in fact, the horse is seen as a noble animal, of war and transport, and therefore not intended for nutrition.

The symbolic value of the horse in history

Throughout history, the horse represented much more than one economic resource. It was in fact a symbol of strength, speed, nobility and freedom. Era the‘Animal of the warrior, the king, of the farmer who plows the earth. It was an integral part of daily life, but also of mythical and religious narratives. In many pre -industrial companiesthe horse was a valuabledifficult to breed, expensive to maintain too useful to be slaughtered.

His social and symbolic centrality made him a “charismatic animal”difficult to reduce to the raw materials. In some European rural contexts, for example, killing a horse to eat it was considered a Morally reprovable actsimilar to a betrayal.

Legislations and public opinion: between law and sensitivity

Today, in different western countries, it is not only culture that discourages the consumption of equine meat, but also the law. In United Statesfor example, the slaughter of horses For food purposes it is prohibited In many states, and in others it is strongly regulated. This derives largely from the pressure of animalistic movements and from public campaigns that have strengthened the identification of the horse as a “emotional animal”.

Furthermore, the sensitivity to the animal welfare He has assumed a growing role in defining what is ethically acceptable in the food sector. If the horse is perceived as a sentient being, with which an emotional bond can be established, his killing appears unjustified. This process of “Humanization” of animals He contributed to strengthening the cultural refusal of equine meat in many contemporary societies.

Where do you still eat horse meat?

In the face of these prohibitions or reticencehowever, there are numerous contexts in which horse meat is consumed regularly. In France, Belgium, ItalyJapan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, for example, is considered a traditional foodoften associated with positive cultural values ​​such as physical strength, health or hospitality.

In fact, in Italyalbeit with strong regional differences, the consumption of horse meat is still widespread in some areas of the North and of the Southincluding Veneto, Puglia or Sicily, where it is prepared in traditional recipes such as the Pastisada Veronese, Equina meat at the Bari or the Catania meatballs. In these cases, the horse It is seen as a food resource like other breeding animals, and its consumption does not involve moral or emotional implications.