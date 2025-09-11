Because Instagram’s “Friend Map” function is considered a risk to privacy and how to deactivate it

The introduction of the function “Friend Map” on Instagram He lit a large debate on the management of personal data and, in particular, on the protection of the geographical position of users. The novelty, already in the international distribution phase, allows you to share one’s geolocation With a circle of selected friends, showing in real time where you are. Meta presents it as a light and practical way to stay updated on the activities of your contacts and discover nearby events or places. Behind this apparent comfort, however, several potentially critical aspects are hidden: the possibility of constant monitoring, the use of data for advertising purposes and risks related to phenomena such as the cyberstalking. We deepen the question seeing more closely Why The Instagram Friend Map function is considered one threat to privacy and how to disable it.

How it works Friend map Of Instagram and privacy risks

Friend Map works thanks to Smartphone location servicessystems that use GPS, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to determine the position of a device. The function is also able to determine the position when it is marked with shared content. Once activated, the map shows the geolocation of those who have chosen to share it, enriched by content such as stories or posts with geographical tags, available for 24 hours. Even if the sharing is deactivated by default, it is not entirely clear how the app manages the subsequent reactivations or contents already geotaggiati. This raises questions about the actual control level that users exercise on their data.

Among the various experts who have criticized the function, there is Amit Weigman of the Check Point security company, which said:

Although destination insists on the fact that (its new “friend map” function) is optional, the reality is that Enable it can open the door to much more than simple random encounters. (…) The way the function is designed, combined with the social pressures that guide behavior on Instagram, means that even cautious users could end up revealing more than they would ever want to move and habits. (…) Destination did not specify exactly how long does this data retaininstead using the vague expression “For all the time necessary” to cover the supply of services, analysis, compliance and commercial purposes. (…) This information they are not End-to-end encryptionwhich means that the meta systems and potentially its employees can access it.

And then we must not forget that digital platforms have a strong economic incentive to encourage the position sharing. The information on where you are and on which places frequented are extremely precious for advertisers: they allow you to profile users’ habits, understand their routine and propose increasingly targeted advertising messages.

Some organizations that deal with contrasting domestic violence have also underlined how constant geolocation can be exploited by attacked people to exercise control, isolation or persecution. If to share your position with a family member may seem useful in the event of an emergency, the creation of a “feed” in real time of daily activity makes it vulnerable to potential abuse, especially for the most fragile users, minors in the first place.

The discussion around Friend Map recalls already known experiences, such as the Snapchat Snap Map or the old service Swarm of foursquarewhich allowed to make “check-in” in the places visited. Also in that case, the playful and social aspect was accompanied by perplexity on user privacy and safety. The difference is that today public attention to the use of data is much higher, also thanks to the not always transparent past of destination in the management of the information of its users.

How to deactivate Friend Map on Instagram

If you made use of the function in question and now you want to know How to deactivate Friend Map on Instagramthese are the steps to be taken.