Because Israel attacked Syria: who are the druse and why Tel Aviv considers them his allies

The Israeli attack on Damascus. Credit: Saraì Cortes, via X.



Israel has launched several attacks against the headquarters of Ministry of Defense Syrianto Damascus: according to the news agency Reutersthe drones would have caused at least 18 wounded and 1 dead. In recent days, the Israeli army had already bombed the Sirian security forcesand in the city of Suwaydain the south of Syria, where for days armed clashes have been underway between some groups of Bedouins and the Drusa community (which Israel considers a just ally) and which have already caused 278 deaths.

But who they are Druse And why Israel is support? It is an ethno-religious group born from the Shiite current of Islam and widespread especially in Syria. After supporting Israel’s war of independence of 1948, the Drusa community however obtained from Israel the recognition of different rights, not granted to the Arab or Christian population.

According to the Israeli narrative, in fact, Jews and Druse are linked by a “blood pact”, to the point that Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he intervened for “save the Drusi brothers“

The story of the Drusion and their role in Syria

Drusion are an ethno-religious group born from Shiite current of Islamfrom which they have now completely distinguished themselves: their monotheistic religion is based on a complex doctrine that combines elements of the faith Islamic, Christian-Judaic, Hindu and even some philosophical teachings (especially Pythagoreans).

Today the Drusa community has about 700 thousand faithful in Syria250 thousand in Lebanon and 120 thousand in Israel (mainly in Galilee and on the heights of the Golan), but several thousand are also scattered in Jordan, Iraq and Türkiye. Throughout history, this minority has often been the subject of violence and acts of repression: in the early 1950s their villages were bombarded and employed, and then be accused of treason so as to Food hatred towards them.

During the Syrian civil war, between 2011 and 2024, the Druses remained mostly neutral. However, fearing any persecutions from the rebels (mostly Sunnis and therefore historical enemies of the Shiites), the Drusa community has given rise to some Army militiaswho still manage to maintain control over a part of the territory southern of Syria.

In particular, the Druse managed to consolidate A factual autonomy in the Region of Suwaydawithout having however obtained a status of independence. Last May, among other things, an agreement had been reached with the Damascus transition government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa (climbed to power after the fall of Assad in December 2024): the goal was to guarantee the recognition of the Drusa community, allowing its integration into state structures and in the national army. This agreement, however, has never entered into force and the intervention of the Syrian army a Suwayda was perceived as aexternal interference and a position in favor of the Bedouin groups.

The ties of the Drusion with Israel

In Israel the Drusa community has obtained different over time acknowledgmentto the point of being considered the most favored non-Hebrew confessional community in the country.

Among other things, according to the Israeli narrative, Jews and Drusians are linked by a “blood pact“, Whose roots sink into the Israel War of Independence of 1948: In that case, several members of the community fought alongside the Jews, effectively contributing to the birth of the state of Israel.

Even today, that support is interpreted by the Israeli political elite as an affinity between aspirations Between Jews and Druse: that’s why Tel Aviv often showed up like Savior of the minority Drusarewarding it for the contribution to the construction of Israel also through the extension of a series of rightswhich would form formally only to Jewish community. Among these also includes the possibility of enrollment in the IDF (Israeli military forces), a right that is not granted to Muslim or Christian Arab citizens who live in Israel. Nonetheless, the Druse residing in Israel do not have never obtained the full recognition of social, political and economic rights.

Then looking at current geopolitical dynamics, for Israel the Drusa community also represents a important ally In Syria: after the fall of the Assad regime, in fact, Tel Aviv relations with the Syrian transition government I’m not entirely clear yet. Right from the start, the new government of Ahmed Al-Sharaa has shown himself willing to cooperation, to the point that the USA they even have suspended the penalties against Syria and now they would seem to push for a historical agreement between Israel and Syria. In practice, however, the possible normalization of the relations between Tel Aviv and Damascus it is not at all obvious. The Drusa minority, on the contrary, is confirmed as a safe ally for Israel within a state still deeply unstable like Syria.