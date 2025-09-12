Because Nepal is the only country in the world not to have a rectangular or square flag

In these days the Nepal it is in the spotlight of the international media due to the massive disorders brought by the “revolt of the generation Z“, During which thousands of young people took to the streets to oppose the complaints and corruption of the Nepalese government. In the many services that flooded web and social networks you will certainly have happened to see a national flag with a truly singular shape, not to say unique, since, in fact, it is the only flag of the planet a Don’t have a rectangular shape or square.

The peculiarity of the Nepal flag lies, in fact, in its composite structure: formed by Two triangles arranged on each other. The reason for this unusual form? This flag is the union of two triangular flags relating to as many homes of the Rana dynasty which ruled the Nepal between the mid -1800s and the mid -1900s. The particular composition is designed to recall the roof of a pagoda (i.e. the tower with pouring roof typical of Eastern Asia) or the high peaks of the Himalayathe famous mountain system that includes the highest reliefs of the planet and which occupies the central and northern sections of the country.

Nepal flag. Credit: Pumbaa80, Achim1999, via Wikimedia Commons



The background color is the crimsonthe national color of Nepal, while the edging is in color blue darkcolor associated with peace. The two segments of the flag, however, report different symbols: in the upper section a Half white moon which emanates eight rays; In the lower one, larger in size, a Sun at twelve tips.

Both symbols are linked to the families of the dynasty Frogwhich ruled the country between the 19th and twentieth centuries, and refer to ancient religious representations that recall the concepts of stability And continuityin the usual that the Nepal may be solid and lasting as the sun and the moon are.

The modern Nepalese flag, which in its previous version brought over the two symbols of the faces overlap, was officially adopted with the Constitution of 1962when the frog dynasty was overturned and an absolute monarchy lasting until the nineties of the twentieth century was established.