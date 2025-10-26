Because the CDs lasted just 74 minutes

Image generated with AI.



If you are passionate about music, and musical media in particular, you may have heard the story that the CDs were 74 minutes long to contain Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. For decades it was believed that the Compact discor CD, would last for 74 minutes Why Norio Ohgapresident of Sony and classical music enthusiast, wanted the Ninth Symphony Of Beethoven — in its longest version, the one directed by Wilhelm Furtwängler In the 1951 — could be listened to without interruption on a single disc. A fascinating story, sure, but not entirely true. The companies involved, Philips And Sonyhad engineering, logistical and commercial needs that went far beyond Ohga’s passion for Beethoven. It is plausible that the symphony played a symbolic role in the decision-making process, but it was not the real reason for the standard length of 74 minutes and diameter of 12 centimeters. The reasons, as we will see, are to be found in the collaboration between two electronic giants, in the physical limits of the optical technology of the time and even in the practical consequences of an increase of a few millimeters in the diameter of the disk.

What is the maximum length of a CD: minutes

At the beginning of 70sthe engineers of Philips they worked on a 30 centimeter diameter video disc capable of containing an hour of analogue footage. The project was a technical success on the one hand, but a commercial failure on the other. However, from that experience the idea of ​​adapting the same technology for a support dedicated only to digital audio was born. Lou Ottenstechnical director of Philips’ audio division – for the record, the same person who had created the compact cassette in the 1960s – asked to develop a record that could offer superior sound quality compared to vinyls and at cassettes. The first prototypes appeared in 1976 and they worked well, but the question of size remained open. Ottens imagined a record of 11.5 centimetresthe same diagonal as an audio cassettethinking that the visual parallelism could facilitate the success of the new format.

When in the 1979 the technological giants of the time Philips And Sony decided to collaborate to define a single standard for the “digital audio disc”, an opening was opened crucial phase of technical negotiations. The joint group of experts, met several times between Eindhoven and Tokyo, had to establish fundamental parameters: the quality of the sound, the error correction code (i.e. the mathematical system that would allow the player to compensate for any defects in the surface of the disc), the diameter and, consequently, the playback duration. Sony initially proposed a 10cm discmore compact and suitable for future portable players. Philipsfor its part, he insisted on the 11.5 centimeter format ready for industrial production. The final choice, established in December 1979it was a sort of compromise: 12 centimeters in diameter and well 74 minutes of music playback.

The myth of Beethoven on the 74 minutes contained in a musical disc

And it is precisely at this point in the story that the Beethoven myth. According to the “official story” later told by Philips and taken up by many media over the decades, Ohga explicitly asked that one CD could contain all the Ninth Symphony. To get those 74 minutes and 33 secondsit was necessary to increase the diameter of the disk from 11.5 to 12 centimeters. But, as he would tell several years later Kees A. Schouhamer Immink — one of the Philips engineers who directly participated in the development of the technology — things didn’t exactly go that way.

In one of his articles published on Nature ElectronicsImmink explains that the legend began more as a sort of romantic anecdote with which to accompany the true history of the birth of the CD. At the time, in fact, it had not yet been decided which digital modulation code to use for reading the data. A few months later, Immink himself developed a new system, called EFM (Eight-to-Fourteen Modulation), which allowed you to increase the amount of recordable data by 30%.. With that technology, even a 10-centimeter disc could have contained a complete Ninth Symphony.

The “romantic-symphonic” version of the story, therefore, was probably a narrative strategy to give a human face to a purely technical decision. Toshitada DoiSony’s principal engineer, would confirm this many years later. In his article, in fact, Immink said: