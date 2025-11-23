Because the concept of free time has become a challenge: from privilege to social pressure

Free time is often celebrated as conquest of modernitythe moment in which we are allowed to stop producing and dedicate ourselves to ourselves. But in a society that measures personal value on productivity, it risks becoming a further obligation, to be filled and optimised. From the scholé Greekprivilege of free men dedicated to contemplation, to the timed time of the factory and to the workers’ struggles for weekends and holidays, free time has been transformed from privilege to collective right. Today, work no longer defines who we are: it is often unstable and precarious. Thus free time becomes a new arena of pressure, transforming into obligation of productivity and self-realizationinstead of in true rest. However, to be truly free, free time must stop serving to prove something and return to simply being ours.

From the Greek scholé to the timed time of the factory

In the Ancient Greece there was no “free time” in the modern sense, there was a similar word but with a profoundly elitist meaning: la scholē.

The term scholē in fact it indicated the time dedicated to study, thought, conversation: it was considered the “highest” time, the one that allowed human beings to develop. Even the same ones Aristotle And Plato they believed that fully human life coincided with this “contemplative activity”.

However, as he notes Hannah Arendt in “The Human Condition”, what we now call free time was born in a context in which life was dominated by the need for work to survive. Only a privileged few could dedicate themselves to activities that were not linked to material need, such as reflection, study or political participation. Slaves, manual workers and women were instead completely absorbed in daily work. In this sense, free time was born as a privilege.

With the Industrial Revolution, however, things began to change: work became measurable and marked by the clock, and what remained was time to rest, recreate and, slowly, claim a collective right to recover one’s energies.

The Industrial Revolution and free time as a political right

With the Industrial Revolutionthe pace of life changed profoundly: paid work occupied a large part of the day and what remained was no longer a luxury, but a necessary space to recover the energy needed for work. That time, previously the prerogative of a few, it became an achievement to be defended for all. The workers’ struggles of the 19th and 20th centuries, as documented by the historian Thompson in his study of disciplined time, “Time, Work-Discipline, and Industrial Capitalism” published in 1967, transform the free time in a collective law: the weekend, paid holidays, eight-hour working hours are born.

But in the same period it established itself the entertainment industry: organized holidays, tourist villages, mass recreational programmes.

Fantozzi in the 1975 film Fantozzi playing a game of billiards.



In this context the figure of emerges Fantozzisymbol of a free time which appears to be a other task to perform: breaks become disguised obligations, including company trips, forced outings and sports tournaments organized by the office. Rest, thus, is no longer a personal space, but is transformed into a continuation of the control and discipline of working life, where even fun must be productive and shared according to the rules imposed by the company.

Free time between work identity and personal fulfillment

For much of the Italian twentieth century, stable work, the famous “permanent position”it wasn’t just a contract: it was the backbone of personal identity. Have a secure job it meant feeling recognizedrooted in society, and have a defined role in the world. As ironically told by Checco Zalonea permanent job promised more than economic security: it guaranteed dignity, belonging and the reassuring feeling of being someone, because, in those years, a person’s value seemed to be measured above all by what they did for a living.

Checco Zalone in the film “Quo Vado?” in which he deals with the theme of the permanent job as the backbone of personal identity.



Today this promise seems to have been broken. The work is often intermittent, changeable, uncertain and that model of security and employment is no longer guaranteed, people often change jobs, live on short contracts, or work remotely.

And so if work no longer defines who we are, let’s start look for ourselves right in our free time. This automatically generates a new type pressure: it seems that this free time should automatically be reoccupied in reading, travelling, training in preparation for marathons, etc. The rest thus becomes a path of self-realization where there is no room for rest, an attempt to prove something (to others and to ourselves).

Gen Z and the modern revolution

There Generation Z grows in this context, trying to free itself from the idea of ​​living only to work, preferring more flexible methods, often online, and aiming to live with the bare necessities. Seek balance, reject the heroism of the extraordinary and renegotiate the value of sacrifice. However, he lives in a world where every moment can be shown and judged: free time is no longer just an experience, but a continuous narrative on social media: It’s not enough to feel good, you also have to show it. And when rest becomes representationloses spontaneity.

Maybe today the problem is not having little free time, but invest too many expectations in it: you always try to feel productive, accomplished, special. To enjoy it again, we would have to give it a simpler meaninga space in which to rest, without having to prove anything.

Free time, to truly be such, is a time without purpose. A time that is not useful for recovering energy to become productive again. Only then does free time stop being a parenthesis and become real again freedom.