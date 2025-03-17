Because the seismic swarm in Calabria has nothing to do with earthquakes in the Flegrei camps

In recent days there is a lot of talk about earthquakes in Italyespecially of the seismic swarm in the province of Catanzaro, in Calabria, and recent shocks to the Flegrei camps. It is therefore natural to ask if between the two phenomena there is some connectioneven if it is good to clarify immediately that there is actually no type of correlation. But let’s go in more detail.

Among the SISMI in Calabria and those at the Flegrei fields there are mainly two fundamental differences, that is depth And origin In the case of earthquakes in the province of Catanzaro, the depth of the hypocentro is located on average between 9 and 11 km while in the case of the Flegrei fields these are much more superficial and around the 2-3 km. This difference is reflected above all in the perceived of the population: although in both cases it is extremely superficial hypocenter, in the Flegrea area the same shock could potentially cause more damage and be more felt by the population for this reason.

The difference in the depth of the hypocenter is linked to the second point, that is, to the different origin of earthquakes in the two areas. The earthquakes in the Catanzaro have a tectonic origin, this is linked to the presence of numerous fault systems. In the case of the Flegrei fields, however, the seismes are caused by the now well -known phenomenon of volcanic origin called bradyseismalso nicknamed “volcanic breath”.

In conclusion, we can say that earthquakes in these two areas are characterized by completely different mechanisms and therefore there is no link between one and the other. Their temporal proximity is only a coincidencefacilitated by the fact that Calabria is a territory with high seismicity and the Flegrei camps are located in the acute phase of a bradyseismic crisis.