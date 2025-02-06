Because the Trump plan for Gaza on the “Riviera del Middle East” is difficult to make

Credit: D. Myles Cullen



In the last few days the proposal of Donald Trump He made the whole world discuss: the President of the United States spoke of the concrete possibility of taking control of the Gaza Strip And, after having expected about two million Palestinians who reside there, transform the area into a sort of “Riviera of the Middle East“. It is an idea that has left public opinion drug and lifts enormous questionsboth from the point of view of the international lawbecause it would mean violating the Fourth Geneva Convention, than practical feasibility. This agreement for “The protection of civil people in war time” (approved in 1949, officially entered into force in 1950), in fact, expressly prohibits the forced transfer of populations from an occupied territory. We also consider that Trump ordered USAID (the American agency for aid) to cease activities and return to the United States, interrupting crucial programs.

From Saudi Arabia to Europe: reactions

The reaction of dissent of the international community It was strong: from Paris to Berlin, from London to the Arab countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, many condemned the idea by underlining the risks of destabilization for the entire region.

Not all international actors are contrary to the proposal. The state of Israel In particular, he declared himself completely in favor of the US plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He welcomed Trump’s proposal positively, calling it “an extraordinary idea“; even the Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, he even ordered the armed forces to develop a plan to allow “voluntary departure“Of the Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

On the other hand, the Arab-Palestinian organization Hamas He invited the population of the Striscia to make a wall against Trump’s proposal.

The difficulties in the realization of Trump’s plan for Gaza

Donald Trump’s proposal to expel the Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip is full of enormous practical difficultiessince transferring about two million people would require a huge logistical organization, enormous costs and challenges to find countries willing to accommodate refugees. THE’Egypt and the Jordanwhich already host many Palestinian Arabs, have Openly opposed the idea of ​​welcoming others. In addition, managing the situation would imply the use of tens of thousands of US soldiers On the field, which goes against Trump’s promises to reduce the presence of the USA in the Middle East. The plan would also predict enormous economic investments To transform Gaza into a tourist destination, but local infrastructures, which are already seriously damaged by wars, would not be suitable for an operation of this reach except after a reconstruction intervention. To all this would add the opposition of many Arab countries and the possibility of a serious humanitarian crisis, with the people forced to leave their land in dramatic conditionssituation that echoes already condemned events of modern and contemporary history, without also considering the problem of managing abandoned properties and difficulties in the transport of people and their goods.

In short, the idea of ​​Trump would seem a project that, if carried out, would have enormous consequences, both on humanitarian plan than on that political. But given the hard international opposition, i legal problems and logistics complexitythis proposal, at least for now, seems destined to remain Just a hypothesis.

The transformation of the Gaza Strip into a tourist hub It is not a new idea: Trump and his entourage, including the son -in -law Jared Kushnerhave been talking about the economic potential of the area for some time, imagining it as a luxury placefull of international resorts and investments. The president said that after 15 years of eviction and reconstruction work, Gaza could be repopulated from citizens from all over the worldwhich would live in skyscrapers overlooking the sea. However, such a project would need a stable political and military control, a situation that is extremely extremely difficult to make.

Trump and Netanyahu share a nationalist vision and of extreme safety towards the Palestinian question. This proposal reflects their strategic alignment: both political leaders have adopted Unilateral approaches and place the center in the center state sovereignty and the national security. Trump, even during his previous presidential assignment, made symbolic decisions of great importance. In 2017 he supported the proposal of Jerusalem as capital of Israelmarking a radical change in American politics towards Israeli-Palestinian conflictand in 2020 he supported the “Plan of the century“, Which provided for a Palestinian state with reduced boundaries and under Israeli control, an idea that Netanyahu supported to consolidate his expansion policy. Although both Palestine and the international community have rejected it forcefully, the theorization of the plan has increased the support to Netanyahu and strengthened the image of Trump as a strong ally of Israel. In line with this vision, the repressive policies adopted by both the United States and from Israel (for example, we think of the cutting of the funds to URWA by Trump the intensification of the military operations of Netanyahu) have aggravated the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian areas . The proposal for the expulsion of the Palestinian Arabs from Gaza, in particular, is part of a framework of territorial control and uncompromising safety.