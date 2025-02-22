Because Trump makes the “crazy”





He is not behind him and there are still 4 years. Donald Trump has only been in the White House for a month and the world has already runs behind him. He has to do it. Every day the President of the United States produces industrial scale content on the themes of the moment. It is a roller, it seems impossible to support its rhythm. But as the threshold of the absurd is overcome in agility, hammering the system with posts on its social truth and executive orders, Trump carries on his “crazy” strategy, which is far from irrational. What is it that wants to get?

In the first 30 days the president signed 68 executive orders. Many of these already on the first day, during a scenic settlement. In the middle, avalanches of posts on its social accounts. Let’s start with geography: Canada will have to become the 51st state, Gaza will be the “Riviera del Middle East”, Greenland will be from the United States. And on Google Maps, the Gulf of Mexico has already become the “Gulf of America”. What about the Panama channel? “We recover it,” he said.

Then foreign policy: NATO countries or spend billions more for weapons or the United States are washed their hands. And in the meantime, Trump rehabilitates Putin by negotiating directly with him by making Zelensky aggressor and dictator seem: soon, even in Ukraine geography could change. Europe (or rather, the French president Macron) responds with a summit in Paris on the war in Ukraine where there are no neighboring countries with Russia – those Baltic -, or others engaged on the front line, such as Romania. This is the context.

Trump’s real interest: China

Israel and Hamas, Ukraine, Iran, are skirmish, drying that Trump wants to undo it soon. In the US administration there is only one worry: China. Everything leads to think that you want to change the order of things to concentrate the energies on the real enemy finding, who knows, new allies. Affairs in sight between Washington and Cremlin?

Then there is the withdrawal from the Paris agreements on the climate and the World Health Organization, in addition to the blockade of USAID funds to international cooperation managed by “crazy extremists”, which finance humanitarian initiatives in the world. And let’s not forget the duties, threatened or already in force, also for Europe and Italy.

Among the first presidential decisions there was also the return of the federal death penalty and the purgers of the “infideli” employees, because they are guilty of working in independent agencies. But they will be less and less: in one of the latest executive orders, Trump has increased his powers to eliminate future forms of dissent from these organs. Everyone work for him, even the law, in what is increasingly resembles a kingdom. The official account of the White House does not hide the transformation in progress.

“Consection pricing is dead. Manhattan, and all of New York, is saved. Long Live The King!”

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/imr4tq0smb – The White House (@whitehouse) Febration 19, 2025

And then there is Elon Musk: his doge cuts the expenses considered “useless”, enhancing himself for the results achieved. His “brains” had announced savings of 8 billion dollars but they were wrong: they were 8 million.

There is also to underline the use of a “very Italian” technique dear to the Meloni government: to approve rules clearly in fact only to give the announcement to effect and satisfy the pleasures of the electoral base. For Trump it happened with the executive order that abolished the ius soli or with the freezing of federal funds. The judges, who still work, have blocked them. But what is the purpose of these madness?

The “Madman Theory”: because Trump is crazy

All in Trump’s communication and in the decision -making process of his administration seems guided by the case and irrationality. But it is far from madness: it is a conscious will to show that he is the one who commands, even on chaos. And it is also an additional demonstration of how the media work, hungry as they are of virgottti with effect. But that’s another story. In any case, he is the one who dictates the agenda.

So far, it has worked. Macho’s attitude inspires fear, the effect blows scored. I am a bargaining weapon. The insults on social media are the new American diplomacy: the aim is to sit and push to contract, in any way, to bring home the maximum result. We saw it with the duties first blocked and then removed from Colombia and Venezuela: now, these countries will welcome migrants expelled from the United States. We are seeing it with Ukraine: the pressure on Zelensky hides the aims on rare lands. “Accept or regret it.”

If you think someone is capable of everything then, you will satisfy it. It is the “Madman Theory”, the theory of crazy man. The previous one is illustrious: Richard Nixon. Making the nuclear bombers flutter on the Soviet borders or letting its certain instability or propensity to use atomic. But it did not always work.

What happens now with Trump

We are still in the first month of Trump administration. The whole 2025 is still missing and another three years. That already done is all very consistent. It was already written in the “Project 2025”, developed by the Heritage Foundation for the “future American administration”. Everything that is happening had been studied. The United States are changing according to that vision and, in this transformation, they want to bring the world behind.

However, the inertia of Trump’s madness could run out. A resistance is enough, an interlocutor who responds with the same dialectical weapons or who does not bend and the mechanism would stop working. But he will always try. And in addition, by dint of getting burned around even with the historical allies, the risk of remaining alone is concrete. Maybe not even the United States can afford it.

And then there is Musk: the weak ring of the administration could be he, the richest man in the world. While he says to cut the federal budget his personality puts him in direct contrast with that of Trump: how will they coexist? Here the “theory of the crazy” could come into play. Still, Meloni focuses on it, in Italy the banks already exist. In the meantime, the American big tech run on a highway without rules guaranteed by the new government. They are already more influential than some sovereign states: will they also decide for the United States?

This is the first month of Trump, to see the end is still long. For others it is already close, from those who are inside the United States to those who are outside: ask migrants, researchers and public employees or Palestinians and Ukrainians. And the menomal that had to bring peace to the world.