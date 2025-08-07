scossa al gomito

Because when we hit the elbow we hear a “shock” that reaches the little finger

When we beat the lower part of the elbow we do not hit a bone, but the superficial stretch of the ulnar nervein its passage through the cubital channel. The compression and sudden irritation of this nerve generates anomalous electric discharges which travel along its fibers and are perceived as tingling or “shock” in the ring finger and above all in the little finger, that is, the skin area served by the nerve itself. The phenomenon lasts a few seconds And usually it leaves no consequences, but repeated bumps or prolonged postures with the folded elbow can inflame the nerve and lead to a chronic neuropathy, called Cubital canal syndrome.

Under the skin, there is a bone prominence, like a small spike, called epitroclea, from which some fundamental nerve fibers pass, such as the ulnar nerve. Just near Epitroclea, however, the ulnar nerve, which runs inside a bone channel called cubital channel, is almost uncovered: his protection muscle and connective minimum. When we hit one edgeeven if it seems to us a minor contact, the impact can directly compress the nervous beammaking us feel pain along the whole arm and to the hand. In fact, the ulnar nerve, like any fiber bundle, has a precise skin territory and significantly innervates part of the handin particular the opposite side to the thumb, from the middle of theannular to all the core. When a nervous stimulus is triggered (for example from the impact against a corner), it runs through the whole street to those areas, therefore the sensory “flash” focuses right there.

ulnar nerve
The ulnar nerve (in yellow). Credit: Harrygouvas, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The single shock is not dangerous, but continuous irritation yes

We must not scare ourselves: a single blow causes an annoying irritation, yes, but which passes in a short time. A few seconds the fibers return to rest without No permanent damage. But if the nerve comes compressed or repeatedly irritatedfor example for a wrong posture, such as resting the elbow or forearm badly on the table, it can inflame chronicly causing neuritis (an inflammation of the nerves). In these cases we talk about cubital channel syndrome, A disorder that some sportsmen also suffer, such as baseball launchers who undergo the nerve to a forced and excessive flexion. This chronic inflammation is characterized by episodes of persistent numbness especially in the fourth and fifth finger of the hand and in particular during the night (when we unconsciously bend the arm), loss of strength In the socket, up to pain on elbow, hand and forearm.

