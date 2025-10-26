Because when we wake up from a nightmare we continue to be restless

Nightmares are dream activities particularly vivid and distressing which occur mainly in the REM phase of sleep. These are not just “bad dreams”, but a significantly negative experience for those who live it and who affects not only that on the quality of sleep but also on moodupon awakening. In fact, the feeling of malaise lasts for a good part of the following day. Responsible for this anguish seems to be not only the release of cortisol which induces a feeling of stress during the nightmare, but also failure to process negative emotions and worries experienced during the day.

What are night terrors

The night terrors I am a particular type of dream which occurs in the REM phase (or Rapid Eye Movement), characterized by contents that have a negative impact on the person experiencing it who experiences a series of intense emotions (fear, sadness, despair or anger). The immediate consequence, beyond the possible momentary fearis the continuation of one mood of anguish which makes sleep light and easily disturbed and which can sometimes last for a good part of the following day. Nightmares tend to occur in the early hours of dawn and are characterized by the fact that the subject can completely and vividly remember their contents upon awakening. As a rule, the duration of the event is short (about 4-15 minutes) but often, the person may not be able to go back to sleep.

For specialists, from the definition point of view, there is one significant difference between a real nightmare and a bad dream: at the end of the nightmare we always wake up. Some people suffer from what in the DSM–5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) is defined “Nightmare Disorder” (parasomnia) and occurs when this type of dream event is so intense and frequent that it causes notable discomfort or impairment in daytime functioning. In some cases you can even fear the moment of falling asleep, experiencing the so-called “night terror”.

Top of the list recurring themes there are nightmares:

Aggression and interpersonal conflicts;

Personal failures or situations in which it is impossible to save oneself;

Concerns about health or other aspects of one’s integrity.

Precipitate;

Being chased and feeling paralyzed;

Being late for an important event or appointment.

What happens in our brain during a nightmare

When we have a nightmare, they are activated in the brain specific areas related to emotions and memory. A recent study observed from the analysis with EEG (electroencephalogram) and fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging), that emotions in dreams and waking involve similar neural substratesconfirming the fact that it exists a link between emotional processes that occur during a nightmare and emotional brain functions during wakefulness.

It is widely believed that the areas designated for management of emotions and consolidation of memories remain hyperactive even during the nightmare, giving it that character of vividness (since they could be based on something we actually experienced during the day) and emotional intensity. On a physical level, this translates into physiological changes which can also be observed from the outside. Specifically, The release of cortisol, the stress hormone, causes a state of agitation And restlessness which manifests itself in a similar way in been anxious: tachycardia, rapid breathing, tremor in the hands or legs, increased sweating. These are all symptoms that indicate that the body is in a state of alertas if he was expecting a sudden attack and was preparing to escape. This condition tends to persist and hinders falling back to sleep.

How come we remain restless even after waking up

Although it is a feeling presumably shared by everyone, there is no single answer that precisely explains why one remains distressed after a nightmare or a bad dream. What we know for sure is that during the night, our brain continues to process the information we have collected during the day. When we fall asleep, the alert level is very low, but not completely absent: a minimum threshold of perception is always directed outwards (for example to allow us to notice sudden noises that may represent a possible danger). Thus, the emotional states that cause us worry during the day find a new channel of expression in nightmares, taking advantage of the fact that we are unable to control them while we sleep: it has in fact been observed that night terrors are more frequent among people who try to ward off intrusive thoughts and fears during the day, effectively preventing them. conscious processing. Theirs demonstration therefore it takes shape through frightening or painful images, sometimes so vivid and realistic as to cause a real sense of unease even later. There is also a widespread hypothesis that the nightmare is a sort of simulation that the brain implements to prepare us to react to real or perceived dangers.

Therefore we can summarize in this list the reasons why it becomes difficult to chase away restlessness and anguish when waking up from a nightmare: