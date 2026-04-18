Beef on Netflix is ​​a small masterpiece about marriage (and its shadows)

The series ‘Beef 2’ on Netflix is ​​another small masterpiece





A true masterpiece on the lights and shadows of marriage. The second installment of “Beef,” the 8-time Emmy-winning 2023 miniseries, chronicles the dark sides of couples better than we would like to admit and does so with disarming honesty.

Get ready for big things because this anthology series created by Lee Sung Jin, one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2023, will captivate you from start to finish.

If you loved the first season of “Beef – The Clash” expect the same care in the story, the same depth, originality, emotional depth also in its sequel. But this time the story is completely different.

The plot changes and the actors change too: later Steven Yeun and Ali Wong professionals of the caliber of Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) arrive. Two exceptional actors who give us a visual but, above all, very strong emotional experience.

You can watch “Beef 2” even without having seen the previous chapter (but our advice is to catch up on it as soon as possible).

A very profound reflection on marriage and its contradictions

If “Beef 1” talked about repressed anger – a very interesting and little-told theme on the small screen -, the second season of “Beef – The Clash” talks about marriage and the couple in general. But the great thing is that he doesn’t do it in an obvious way. On the contrary. This series is, perhaps, one of the most profound, realistic and brutally honest serial works on marriage, its lights, its shadows, its contradictions.

Telling the story of a couple married for many years and in crisis whose life is intertwined with another of young engaged couples, “Beef 2” shows us two different phases of the couple’s life and two different generations struggling with love: on the one hand there are those who have already been married for many years and know that marriage is not as idyllic as one dreams of when young and on the other there are those who are in the early stages of the relationship and find themselves having to deal with the first arguments, the first crises and the first regrets while idealizing, however, the future and marriage.

In addition to talking about love in a masterful way, this series also talks about individualism and manages to bring many of the contradictions of contemporary society to the screen through its excellently studied and structured characters. Furthermore, the story, ironically about the behavior of today’s man, makes us reflect on the deepest cracks in contemporary society.

A high-level series that goes beyond entertainment

This is a series that in 8 episodes will drag you into a chaotic, angry, unfair, crazy world but among the many “clash” scenes – the theme that gives the series its name – there are hidden pearls of wisdom that will touch your heart.

Watch “Beef 2”, fall in love with this series which from a technical point of view is made with impressive attention to detail, very refined direction, profound writing and a very powerful acting performance.

“Beef 2” is a Netflix gem and certainly, to date, it is one of the best series of 2026. It is powerful and delicate at the same time, deep and funny, brutal and dreamy.

It is a mix of contradictions like life itself and marriage itself.

Why you should see Beef 2

Whether you are engaged, married or single, don’t miss this wonderful reflection on love because it will not only glue you to the screen but will make you question the choices you have made so far in your life and, perhaps, will make you understand what really matters and what doesn’t in a relationship.

An enlightening and highly original series that confirms the greatness of this anthological saga on the theme of “clash”. In fact, to make a difference in the serial world, you don’t necessarily need plot twists, crime stories or a story so fast that you don’t have to try too hard. No, “Beef” is the exact demonstration that contemporary seriality can, indeed, still needs to be explored in depth, give centrality to the characters, and not be afraid to slow down.

Enjoy this wonder and we are sure that in the end you will not be disappointed. And now, after having delighted us with a new beautiful chapter, we can’t wait to find out what will happen in the next season of “Beef”, hoping that Netflix decides to renew this little serial pearl once again.

Rating: 8.5

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far